Dark Comedy ‘Rumours’ Starring Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander Acquired by Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street announced Thursday that they have secured U.S. rights to director Guy Maddin’s latest feature, “Rumours.” The ensemble feature stars Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander, as well as Roy Dupuis and Charles Dance.

The film tells the story of seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest liberal democracies who meet at the annual G7 summit and what happens when they get lost in the woods while trying to draft a statement in regards to a global crisis.

Maddin wrote and directed the film alongside Evan Johnson and Galen Johnson. “Rumours” marks a reteaming of the trio after working together on the 2017 feature “The Green Fog.”

“Rumours” is a Canadian and German co-production, with financing from Telefilm Canada and Manitoba Film & Music, Orogen Entertainment Ltd. and Minnow Productions, in association with ZDF/ARTE.

Producers for the film are Liz Jarvis for Buffalo Gal Pictures, Philipp Kreuzer for Maze Pictures and Lars Knudsen for Square Peg. Executive producers include Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson for Bleecker Street, and Ari Aster for Square Peg, Jörg Schulze for Maze Pictures and Phyllis Laing for Buffalo Gal Pictures.

Executive Producers for Orogen Entertainment are Blair Ward, Anders Erden, Lauren Case and Eric Harbert. Executive Producers also include Gillian Hormel, Mary Aloe and Stefan Kapelari. Laokoon Film Group’s Judit Stalter is Co-Producer along with Executive Producers Gábor Sipos and Gábor Rajna. Elevation Pictures is distributing in Canada, and Plaion Pictures in Germany. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales.

This deal also marks the second collaboration between Bleecker Street and Square Peg. The duo worked on the feature “Sasquatch Sunset,” starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, which is premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Bleecker Street also recently acquired the rights to the Anthony Hopkins-starring drama “One Life” and director Tony Goldwyn’s “Ezra,” which both premiered at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The studio recently released the Meg Ryan romantic comedy “What Happens Later” and the Sara Bareilles’ musical “Waitress: The Musical.” They have Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space thriller “I.S.S.” coming out on January 19.