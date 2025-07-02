Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s legal team broke their silence Wednesday following the jury’s split verdict in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial earlier that morning. Applauding the R&B singer and ex-girlfriend of the embattled rap mogul for her bravery, attorney Douglas H. Wigdor said that “the case proved that change is long overdue.”

“This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023,” Wigdor said in a statement to media.

“Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution,” Widgor continued. Combs was also found not guilty on racketeering charges.

On Wednesday, the jury found that Combs was guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking by force. He previously pleaded guilty to all five federal charges. The verdict came after a seven-week trial and 34 witness, including a four-day testimony from Ventura.

“By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice,” Wigdor continued. “We must repeat – with no reservation – that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.”

Ventura’s November 2023 complaint against Combs, accusing him of physical and sexual abuse, served as a major catalyst in the music industry titan’s arrest last year. The former couple were together for 11 years before parting ways in 2018. Ventura claimed in the lawsuit they met in 2005 when she was 19 and he was 37 and that their split came after Combs raped her.

During the trial, Ventura discussed her experiences participating in Combs’ “freak-offs,” the abuse she endured and the drugs she was forced to take.

“She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion,” Wigdor concluded. “This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors.”

Combs now faces a maximum of 20 years for the prostitution charges and is elsewhere facing a number of civil suits claiming abuse, sexual assault and more. In the meantime, the rapper’s legal team has requested that he be released on bond to live at his home in Florida.

Ventura’s legal statements were first reported by People.