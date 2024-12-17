‘Wicked,’ ‘Gladiator II,’ ‘The Wild Robot’ Among Film Nominees for Casting Society Awards

Janelle James, Jessica Gunning and Jordan Carlos will host ceremonies for the 40th Artios Awards in L.A., London and NYC

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” “Conclave,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Wicked,” “Gladiator II,” “Dune: Part II,” “The Wild Robot” and “Inside Out 2” were among the film nominees for the 40th Artios Awards, which the Casting Society announced Tuesday morning.

The winners will be announced at three different ceremonies that takes place on Feb. 12, 2025. “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James will host the Los Angeles awards at the Beverly Hilton; “Baby Reindeer” Emmy winner Jessica Gunning will host the London gala at White City House; and comedian Jordan Carlos will host in New York at the Edison Ballroom.

The Artios awards recognize achievement in casting in film, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials and theater. 

“As we commemorate the 40th Annual Artios Awards, we are delighted to announce Janelle, Jessica, and Jordan as the hosts for our global ceremonies,” Casting Society president Destiny Lilly said in a statement. “Their remarkable wit, talent, and dynamic presence perfectly complement what promises to be an extraordinary series of evenings celebrating our community. Additionally, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the exceptional film nominees whose outstanding contributions continue to advance the art of storytelling.”

CSA also announced recipients of several honorary awards: John Papsidera, the Hoyt Bowers Award; Zora DeHorter, the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award (posthumous); Daniel Swee, the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award; and Juliette Ménager, the Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting. The honoree for the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement will be revealed at a later date.

The full list of nominations for the 40th Artios Awards are below. 

FEATURE: BIG BUDGET: COMEDY

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Sophie Holland; Location Casting Directors Angela Peri, Lisa Lobel; Location Associate Casting Director Melissa Morris

Challengers,” Francine Maisler; Associate Casting Director Molly Rose

Deadpool & Wolverine,” Sarah Halley Finn; Associate Casting Directors Jacqueline Gallagher, Jordyn Gregory; Location Casting Directors Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann; Location Associate Casting Director Katie Brydon

Nightbitch,” Douglas Aibel; Associate Casting Director Matthew Glasner

Saturday Night,” John Papsidera

Wicked: Part I,” Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield; Associate Casting Director Ryan Bernard Tymensky; Location Casting Director Tamsyn Manson

FEATURE: BIG BUDGET: DRAMA 

A Complete Unknown,” Yesi Ramirez; Location Casting Directors Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont; Location Associate Casting Director Kate Sprance

Blitz,” Nina Gold; Associate Casting Director Lucy Amos

Civil War,” Francine Maisler; Associate Casting Director Amber Wakefield; Location Casting Directors Meagan Lewis, Rebecca Carfagna

Dune: Part Two,” Francine Maisler; Associate Casting Directors Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Molly Rose; Location Casting Director Dixie Chassay

Gladiator II,” Kate Rhodes James                                            

“Queer,” Jessica Ronane

FEATURE: ANIMATION

Inside Out 2,” Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum; Associate Casting Director Lexi Diamond

Moana 2,” Grace C. Kim

Mufasa: The Lion King,” Francine Maisler, Molly Rose

Spellbound,” Jason Henkel

The Wild Robot,” Christi Soper Hilt

FEATURE: INTERNATIONAL FILM (*NEW CATEGORY)

Emilia Pérez,” Carla Hool; Associate Casting Director Susan Putnam

Julie Keeps Quiet,” Sien Josephine Teijssen

Kneecap,” Carla Stronge

Samia,” Cassandra Han

The Buckingham Murders,” Shakyra Dowling

The Settlers,” Jessie Frost

Touch,” Yoko Narahashi; Location Casting Director Xanthe Spencer-Davidson

FEATURE: STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT: COMEDY

A Different Man,” Maribeth Fox; Associate Casting Director Kimberly Ostroy          

A Real Pain,” Jessica Kelly

Ezra,” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee; Associate Casting Directors Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman

Hit Man,” Vicky Boone; Associate Casting Director Liz Kelley

My Old Ass,” Douglas Aibel; Associate Casting Director Matthew Glasner          

Thelma,” Jamie Ember

FEATURE: STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT: DRAMA

Conclave,” Nina Gold, Martin Ware; Location Casting Director Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

Heretic,” Carmen Cuba; Associate Casting Director Charley Medigovich; Location Casting Director Tiffany Mak

Lee,” Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant

Nickel Boys,” Victoria Thomas; Associate Casting Director Jennifer Yoo; Location Casting Director Meagan Lewis

September 5,” Nancy Foy, Lucinda Syson, Simone Bär; Associate Casting Director Natasha Vincent; Location Casting Director Juliette Ménager

The Apprentice,” Carmen Cuba, Stephanie Gorin; Associate Casting Director Brendan Wilcocks

FEATURE: LOW BUDGET: COMEDY OR DRAMA

Empire Waist,” Rori Bergman; Associate Casting Director Karlee Fomalont

Fancy Dance,” Stacey Rice; Location Casting Director Chris Freihofer

Janet Planet,” Jessica Kelly

Omni Loop,” Kate Geller, Taylor Williams; Associate Casting Director Ross Shenker

The Graduates,” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee; Associate Casting Directors Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman; Location Casting Director Jeff Johnson

Tokyo Cowboy,” Emily Schweber

Your Monster,” Scotty Anderson

Previously announced categories

FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING

Flamin’ Hot,” Carla Hool; Location Casting Directors Jo Edna Boldin and Marie McMaster      

Quiz Lady,” Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy; Associate Casting Director Erica Johnson; Location Casting Director Ryan Glorioso; Location Associate Casting Director Justin Coulter

Red, White & Royal Blue,” Rich Delia, Kelly Valentine Hendry; Location Associate Casting Director Jessica Mescall

Scoop,” Nina Gold, Martin Ware                                             

The Great Lillian Hall,” Jessica Fox-Thigpen                             

The Idea of You, Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield; Associate Casting Director Brian Sutow; Location Casting Directors Chase Paris and Tara Feldstein

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

Hacks” (S3), Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy; Associate Casting Director Anna Mayworm

Julia (S2), Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan; Associate Casting Director Stacia Kimler; Location Casting Director Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri; Location Associate Casting Director Melissa Morris

Loot” (S2), Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus; Associate Casting Director Katrina Wandel George

Only Murders in the Building” (S3), Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly

Reservation Dogs” (S3), Angelique Midthunder; Associate Casting Director Stacey Rice, Tara Mazzucca; Location Casting Director Chris Freihofer 

The Bear” (S2), Jeanie Bacharach; Location Casting Director Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, AJ Links; Location Associate Casting Director Kaitlin Shaw

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA                     

Slow Horses (S3), Nina Gold; Associate Casting Director Melissa Gethin Clarke

The Chi (S6), Carmen Cuba, Judith Sunga; Location Casting Directors Christal Karge, Marisa Ross; Location Associate Casting Director Jenn Noyes

The Crown” (S6), Robert Sterne; Location Casting Director Luci Lenox      

The Gilded Age” (S2), Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell; Associate Casting Director Amelia  Rasche McCarthy

The Morning Show” (S3), Victoria Thomas                         

The Summer I Turned Pretty” (S2), Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport; Location Casting Director Kimberly Wistedt, Lisa Mae Fincannon                                                                       

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

Colin From Accounts,” Kirsty McGregor                          

Palm Royale,” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee; Associate Casting Directors Roya Semnanian and Rachel Goldman

Survival of the Thickest,” Felicia Fasano; Associate Casting Director Katie Lantz                  

The Brothers Sun,” Jenny Jue; Associate Casting Directors Djinous Rowling and Tanya Giang

THE GENTLEMEN,” Dan Hubbard                                         

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA

3 Body Problem,” Nina Gold and Robert Sterne                                   

Elsbeth,” Mark Saks and Findley Davidson; Associate Casting Director John Andrews           

Fallout,” John Papsidera; Location Casting Directors Julie Tucker and Ross Meyerson          

Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Carmen Cuba; Associate Casting Director Charley Medigovich

Shogun,” Laura Schiff and Carrie Audino; Associate Casting Director Chelsea Egozi; Location Casting Director Kei Kawamura

Sugar,” Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy and Rebecca Mangieri; Associate Casting Director Samantha Rood

The Curse,” Angelique Midthunder and Jennifer Venditti; Associate Casting Director Tara Mazzucca; Location Casting Directors Victoria Cadwallader and Jennifer Schwalenberg       

The Girls on the Bus,” Junie Lowry-Johnson, Libby Goldstein and Erica A. Hart; Associate Casting Directors Josh Ropiequet and Briana Dunlay

LIMITED SERIES

All the Light We Cannot See,” Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann; Associate Casting Director Katie Brydon; Location Casting Director Susanne Scheel      

Baby Reindeer,” Nina Gold and Martin Ware                            

Fargo,” Rachel Tenner; Associate Casting Director Rick Messina; Location Casting Directors Stephanie Gorin, Jackie Lind and Rhonda Fisekci; Location Associate Casting Director Brendan Wilcocks

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” Alexa L. Fogel; Associate Casting Director Kathryn Zamora-Benson

Ripley,” Avy Kaufman; Associate Casting Director Scotty Anderson; Location Casting Directors Francesco Vedovati and Barbara Giordani           

True Detective: Night Country,” Francine Maisler; Associate Casting Directors Amber Wakefield and Molly Rose; Location Casting Directors Jessica Ronane and Deborah Schildt

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

Rupaul’s Drag Race” (S16),  Goloka Bolte and Ethan Petersen

Squid Game: The Challenge (S1), Erika Dobrin and Robyn Kass; Casting Producers Christopher Burnley and Tony Miros

The Circle” (S6), Erin Tomasello; Casting Producers Joy Herrera and Sena Rich

The Golden Bachelor (S1), Lindsay Liles

Top Chef (S21), Ron Mare; Casting Producers Heather Allyn, Joy Barrett and Sena Rich

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED

Queer Eye (S8), Pamela Vallarelli, Quinn Fegan, Jessica Jorgensen and Danielle Gervais      

Shark Tank” (S15), Mindy Zemrak              

Smothered” (S5), Paul Head

The Great Christmas Light Fight” (S11), Kristen Moss; Casting Producers Asjai Lou, Tony Miros and Thea Washington

Vanderpump Villa (S1), Damon Furberg and Heather Allyn  

LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES

Avatar: The Last Airbender” (S1), Michael Nicolo, Anya Colloff and Michelle Olivia Tidwell; Canada and Asia casting by Tiffany Mak, PoPing AuYeung; Australia casting by Amanda Mitchell; UK Casting by Theo Park

Goosebumps (S1), Nicole Abellera Hallman and Jeanne McCarthy; Associate Casting Director Tara David

High School Musical: The Musical” (S4), Julie Ashton; Location Casting Director Jeff Johnson

My Life with the Walter Boys” (S1), Becky Silverman, Gary Zuckerbrod and Ramani Leah; Location Casting Director Jackie Lind         

Percy Jackson & the Olympians” (S1), Denise Chamian and Jordana Sapiurka; Location Casting Director Candice Elzinga         

The Spiderwick Chronicles” (S1), Denise Chamian and Liz Ludwitzke; Location Casting Director Candice Elzinga          

ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

Big Mouth (S7), Julie Ashton                        

Blue Eye Samurai” (S1), Margery Simkin and Orly Sitowitz; Associate Casting Directors Elizabeth Vitale and Jasmine Gutierrez

Bob’s Burgers” (S14), Julie Ashton             

Dee & Friends in Oz (S1), Rachel Reiss and Angela Mickey     

Family Guy (S22), Jackie Sollitto and Christine Terry   

Rick and Morty” (S7), Robert McGee and Ruth Lambert; Additional Casting: Sara Jane Sherman      

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES (New Category)

Monsieur Spade,” Olivia Scott-Webb and Constance Demontoy                       

Nana Akoto,” Mawuko Kuadzi                                             

Rhythm + Flow: France,” Jennifer Teixido                         

Turkish Detective,” Harika Uygur and Sophie Holland                        

Zorro,” Carla Hool

BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA

Appropriate,” Jim Carnahan and Alexandre Bleau                               

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” Kelly Gillespie, David Caparelliotis and Erica A. Hart

Mother Play,” Will Cantler and Karyn Casl; Associate Casting Director Charlie Hano              

Purlie Victorious,” Will Cantler and Destiny Lilly                                

Sterephonic,” Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams                              

Uncle Vanya,” Daniel Swee                                               

BROADWAY: MUSICAL

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” Bernard Telsey and Kristian Charbonier

Hell’s Kitchen,” Kate Murray and Heidi Griffiths                                    

Here Lies Love,” Tara Rubin and Xavier Rubiano                       

Suffs,” Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray                                         

The Outsiders,” Tara Rubin and Xavier Rubiano                                  

Water for Elephants,” Tara Rubin and Claire Burke; Associate Casting Director Frankie Ramirez

NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA

Oh, Mary!” Henry Russell Bergstein                                      

Russian Troll Farm,” Karyn Casl                                     

The Comeuppance,” David Caparelliotis                             

The Night of the Iguana,” Stephanie Klapper                              

The Pianist,” Will Cantler and Destiny Lilly; Associate Casting Director Charlie Hano                

The Welkin,” Karyn Casl and Destiny Lilly                      

NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL

Fiddler on the Roof,” Geoff Josselson                              

Here We Are,” Bernard Telsey and Adam Caldwell; Associate Casting Director Geoff Josselson

(pray),” Destiny Lilly                                        

Rent,” Kevin Metzger-Timson

The Great Gatsby,” Jillian Cimini and Stephen Kopel; Associate Casting Director Neal Buckley       

The Lonely Few,” Beth Lipari, Phyllis Schuringa, Craig Burns and Destiny Lilly; Associate Casting Director Charlie Hano

LOS ANGELES THEATER

Deathtrap,” Michael Donovan and Richie Ferris                                    

Fetch Clay,” Kim Coleman                                                   

Inherit the Wind,” Ryan Bernard Tymensky and Rose Bochner

Jelly’s Last Jam” (Pasadena Playhouse), Ryan Bernard Tymensky                    

Reefer Madness the Musical,” Michael Donovan and Richie Ferris  

The Blank Theatre Company’s 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival, Erica S. Bream and Cara Chute Rosenbaum

REGIONAL THEATER

A Christmas Carol” (Goodman Theatre), Lauren Port; Associate Casting Director Rachael Jimenez

A Strange Loop,” Destiny Lilly

Another Marriage,” JC Clementz

Antigone,” Becca McCracken

Clyde’s,” Stephanie Klapper

Fat Ham,” David Caparelliotis

The Who’s Tommy,” Lauren Port and Merri Sugarman; Associate Casting Directors Rachael Jimenez and Spencer Gualdoni

THEATER TOURS

Company,” Merri Sugarman; Associate Casting Director Spencer Gualdoni

Funny Girl National Tour,” Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger

Mamma Mia! Kevin Metzger-Timson; Associate Casting Director Spencer Gualdoni

MJ the Musical,” Lindsay Levine and Rachel Hoffman                          

Mrs. Doubtfire,” Craig Burns

The Wiz,” Tara Rubin and Olivia Paige West

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Chess,” Destiny Lilly                                                               

Into the Woods,” Geoff Josselson                                     

Jelly’s Last Jam” (NY City Center), Destiny Lilly and Rashad Naylor

The Light in the Piazza,” Kristian Charbonier and Patrick Goodwin

tick, tick…BOOM!” Geoff Josselson                                        

West Side Story” (Lyric Opera Of Chicago), Merri Sugarman; Location Casting Director Becca McCracken        

SHORT FORM SERIES

Command-Z,” Carmen Cuba and Salvatore Schiavone

Crossing Cultures | WhatsApp,” Kristen Moss

Nesting,” Jason Knight and John Buchan

RZR,” Claire Koonce

Tales of Terror,” Nickole Doro

Tires,” Diane Heery and Jason Loftus

SHORT FILMS

Abel,” Carla Hool                                                                              

By Any Other Name,” Shakyra Dowling

Guts,” Conrad Woolfe                                                                        

Rapt,” Walter Ware and Rachel Imbriglio

The Rebel Girls,” Leah Daniels-Butler 

The Roof,” Candido Cornejo

COMMERCIALS

Boulder Crest Foundation PSA, Liz Lewis

Chevy’s A Holiday to Remember, John Ort, Kathleen Chopin and Sarah Cayce

MR P. 30,  Nina Pratt

NFL Super Bowl LVIII || Born To Play,  Mawuko Kuadzi

Nobody Watches Like U.S. – CBS Sports: UEFA Champions League, John Ort and Kathleen Chopin

Roland,” Tree Petts

