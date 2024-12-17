‘Wicked,’ ‘Gladiator II,’ ‘The Wild Robot’ Among Film Nominees for Casting Society Awards

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” “Conclave,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Wicked,” “Gladiator II,” “Dune: Part II,” “The Wild Robot” and “Inside Out 2” were among the film nominees for the 40th Artios Awards, which the Casting Society announced Tuesday morning.

The winners will be announced at three different ceremonies that takes place on Feb. 12, 2025. “Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James will host the Los Angeles awards at the Beverly Hilton; “Baby Reindeer” Emmy winner Jessica Gunning will host the London gala at White City House; and comedian Jordan Carlos will host in New York at the Edison Ballroom.

The Artios awards recognize achievement in casting in film, television (scripted and unscripted), commercials and theater.

“As we commemorate the 40th Annual Artios Awards, we are delighted to announce Janelle, Jessica, and Jordan as the hosts for our global ceremonies,” Casting Society president Destiny Lilly said in a statement. “Their remarkable wit, talent, and dynamic presence perfectly complement what promises to be an extraordinary series of evenings celebrating our community. Additionally, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the exceptional film nominees whose outstanding contributions continue to advance the art of storytelling.”

CSA also announced recipients of several honorary awards: John Papsidera, the Hoyt Bowers Award; Zora DeHorter, the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award (posthumous); Daniel Swee, the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award; and Juliette Ménager, the Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting. The honoree for the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement will be revealed at a later date.

The full list of nominations for the 40th Artios Awards are below.

FEATURE: BIG BUDGET: COMEDY

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” Sophie Holland; Location Casting Directors Angela Peri, Lisa Lobel; Location Associate Casting Director Melissa Morris

“Challengers,” Francine Maisler; Associate Casting Director Molly Rose

“Deadpool & Wolverine,” Sarah Halley Finn; Associate Casting Directors Jacqueline Gallagher, Jordyn Gregory; Location Casting Directors Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann; Location Associate Casting Director Katie Brydon

“Nightbitch,” Douglas Aibel; Associate Casting Director Matthew Glasner

“Saturday Night,” John Papsidera

“Wicked: Part I,” Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield; Associate Casting Director Ryan Bernard Tymensky; Location Casting Director Tamsyn Manson

FEATURE: BIG BUDGET: DRAMA

“A Complete Unknown,” Yesi Ramirez; Location Casting Directors Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont; Location Associate Casting Director Kate Sprance

“Blitz,” Nina Gold; Associate Casting Director Lucy Amos

“Civil War,” Francine Maisler; Associate Casting Director Amber Wakefield; Location Casting Directors Meagan Lewis, Rebecca Carfagna

“Dune: Part Two,” Francine Maisler; Associate Casting Directors Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Molly Rose; Location Casting Director Dixie Chassay

“Gladiator II,” Kate Rhodes James

“Queer,” Jessica Ronane

FEATURE: ANIMATION

“Inside Out 2,” Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum; Associate Casting Director Lexi Diamond

“Moana 2,” Grace C. Kim

“Mufasa: The Lion King,” Francine Maisler, Molly Rose

“Spellbound,” Jason Henkel

“The Wild Robot,” Christi Soper Hilt

FEATURE: INTERNATIONAL FILM (*NEW CATEGORY)

“Emilia Pérez,” Carla Hool; Associate Casting Director Susan Putnam

“Julie Keeps Quiet,” Sien Josephine Teijssen

“Kneecap,” Carla Stronge

“Samia,” Cassandra Han

“The Buckingham Murders,” Shakyra Dowling

“The Settlers,” Jessie Frost

“Touch,” Yoko Narahashi; Location Casting Director Xanthe Spencer-Davidson

FEATURE: STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT: COMEDY

“A Different Man,” Maribeth Fox; Associate Casting Director Kimberly Ostroy

“A Real Pain,” Jessica Kelly

“Ezra,” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee; Associate Casting Directors Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman

“Hit Man,” Vicky Boone; Associate Casting Director Liz Kelley

“My Old Ass,” Douglas Aibel; Associate Casting Director Matthew Glasner

“Thelma,” Jamie Ember

FEATURE: STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT: DRAMA

“Conclave,” Nina Gold, Martin Ware; Location Casting Director Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

“Heretic,” Carmen Cuba; Associate Casting Director Charley Medigovich; Location Casting Director Tiffany Mak

“Lee,” Lucy Bevan, Olivia Grant

“Nickel Boys,” Victoria Thomas; Associate Casting Director Jennifer Yoo; Location Casting Director Meagan Lewis

“September 5,” Nancy Foy, Lucinda Syson, Simone Bär; Associate Casting Director Natasha Vincent; Location Casting Director Juliette Ménager

“The Apprentice,” Carmen Cuba, Stephanie Gorin; Associate Casting Director Brendan Wilcocks

FEATURE: LOW BUDGET: COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Empire Waist,” Rori Bergman; Associate Casting Director Karlee Fomalont

“Fancy Dance,” Stacey Rice; Location Casting Director Chris Freihofer

“Janet Planet,” Jessica Kelly

“Omni Loop,” Kate Geller, Taylor Williams; Associate Casting Director Ross Shenker

“The Graduates,” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee; Associate Casting Directors Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman; Location Casting Director Jeff Johnson

“Tokyo Cowboy,” Emily Schweber

“Your Monster,” Scotty Anderson

Previously announced categories

FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING

“Flamin’ Hot,” Carla Hool; Location Casting Directors Jo Edna Boldin and Marie McMaster

“Quiz Lady,” Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy; Associate Casting Director Erica Johnson; Location Casting Director Ryan Glorioso; Location Associate Casting Director Justin Coulter

“Red, White & Royal Blue,” Rich Delia, Kelly Valentine Hendry; Location Associate Casting Director Jessica Mescall

“Scoop,” Nina Gold, Martin Ware

“The Great Lillian Hall,” Jessica Fox-Thigpen

“The Idea of You,“ Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield; Associate Casting Director Brian Sutow; Location Casting Directors Chase Paris and Tara Feldstein

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

“Hacks” (S3), Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy; Associate Casting Director Anna Mayworm

“Julia“ (S2), Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan; Associate Casting Director Stacia Kimler; Location Casting Director Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri; Location Associate Casting Director Melissa Morris

“Loot” (S2), Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus; Associate Casting Director Katrina Wandel George

“Only Murders in the Building” (S3), Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly

“Reservation Dogs” (S3), Angelique Midthunder; Associate Casting Director Stacey Rice, Tara Mazzucca; Location Casting Director Chris Freihofer

“The Bear” (S2), Jeanie Bacharach; Location Casting Director Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, AJ Links; Location Associate Casting Director Kaitlin Shaw

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA

“Slow Horses“ (S3), Nina Gold; Associate Casting Director Melissa Gethin Clarke

“The Chi“ (S6), Carmen Cuba, Judith Sunga; Location Casting Directors Christal Karge, Marisa Ross; Location Associate Casting Director Jenn Noyes

“The Crown” (S6), Robert Sterne; Location Casting Director Luci Lenox

“The Gilded Age” (S2), Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell; Associate Casting Director Amelia Rasche McCarthy

“The Morning Show” (S3), Victoria Thomas

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” (S2), Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport; Location Casting Director Kimberly Wistedt, Lisa Mae Fincannon

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

“Colin From Accounts,” Kirsty McGregor

“Palm Royale,” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee; Associate Casting Directors Roya Semnanian and Rachel Goldman

“Survival of the Thickest,” Felicia Fasano; Associate Casting Director Katie Lantz

“The Brothers Sun,” Jenny Jue; Associate Casting Directors Djinous Rowling and Tanya Giang

“THE GENTLEMEN,” Dan Hubbard

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA

“3 Body Problem,” Nina Gold and Robert Sterne

“Elsbeth,” Mark Saks and Findley Davidson; Associate Casting Director John Andrews

“Fallout,” John Papsidera; Location Casting Directors Julie Tucker and Ross Meyerson

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Carmen Cuba; Associate Casting Director Charley Medigovich

“Shogun,” Laura Schiff and Carrie Audino; Associate Casting Director Chelsea Egozi; Location Casting Director Kei Kawamura

“Sugar,” Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy and Rebecca Mangieri; Associate Casting Director Samantha Rood

“The Curse,” Angelique Midthunder and Jennifer Venditti; Associate Casting Director Tara Mazzucca; Location Casting Directors Victoria Cadwallader and Jennifer Schwalenberg

“The Girls on the Bus,” Junie Lowry-Johnson, Libby Goldstein and Erica A. Hart; Associate Casting Directors Josh Ropiequet and Briana Dunlay

LIMITED SERIES

“All the Light We Cannot See,” Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann; Associate Casting Director Katie Brydon; Location Casting Director Susanne Scheel

“Baby Reindeer,” Nina Gold and Martin Ware

“Fargo,” Rachel Tenner; Associate Casting Director Rick Messina; Location Casting Directors Stephanie Gorin, Jackie Lind and Rhonda Fisekci; Location Associate Casting Director Brendan Wilcocks

“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” Alexa L. Fogel; Associate Casting Director Kathryn Zamora-Benson

“Ripley,” Avy Kaufman; Associate Casting Director Scotty Anderson; Location Casting Directors Francesco Vedovati and Barbara Giordani

“True Detective: Night Country,” Francine Maisler; Associate Casting Directors Amber Wakefield and Molly Rose; Location Casting Directors Jessica Ronane and Deborah Schildt

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

“Rupaul’s Drag Race” (S16), Goloka Bolte and Ethan Petersen

Squid Game: The Challenge (S1), Erika Dobrin and Robyn Kass; Casting Producers Christopher Burnley and Tony Miros

“The Circle” (S6), Erin Tomasello; Casting Producers Joy Herrera and Sena Rich

“The Golden Bachelor“ (S1), Lindsay Liles

“Top Chef“ (S21), Ron Mare; Casting Producers Heather Allyn, Joy Barrett and Sena Rich

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED

“Queer Eye“ (S8), Pamela Vallarelli, Quinn Fegan, Jessica Jorgensen and Danielle Gervais

“Shark Tank” (S15), Mindy Zemrak

“Smothered” (S5), Paul Head

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” (S11), Kristen Moss; Casting Producers Asjai Lou, Tony Miros and Thea Washington

“Vanderpump Villa“ (S1), Damon Furberg and Heather Allyn

LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” (S1), Michael Nicolo, Anya Colloff and Michelle Olivia Tidwell; Canada and Asia casting by Tiffany Mak, PoPing AuYeung; Australia casting by Amanda Mitchell; UK Casting by Theo Park

“Goosebumps“ (S1), Nicole Abellera Hallman and Jeanne McCarthy; Associate Casting Director Tara David

“High School Musical: The Musical” (S4), Julie Ashton; Location Casting Director Jeff Johnson

“My Life with the Walter Boys” (S1), Becky Silverman, Gary Zuckerbrod and Ramani Leah; Location Casting Director Jackie Lind

“Percy Jackson & the Olympians” (S1), Denise Chamian and Jordana Sapiurka; Location Casting Director Candice Elzinga

“The Spiderwick Chronicles” (S1), Denise Chamian and Liz Ludwitzke; Location Casting Director Candice Elzinga

ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

“Big Mouth“ (S7), Julie Ashton

“Blue Eye Samurai” (S1), Margery Simkin and Orly Sitowitz; Associate Casting Directors Elizabeth Vitale and Jasmine Gutierrez

“Bob’s Burgers” (S14), Julie Ashton

“Dee & Friends in Oz“ (S1), Rachel Reiss and Angela Mickey

“Family Guy“ (S22), Jackie Sollitto and Christine Terry

“Rick and Morty” (S7), Robert McGee and Ruth Lambert; Additional Casting: Sara Jane Sherman

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES (New Category)

“Monsieur Spade,” Olivia Scott-Webb and Constance Demontoy

“Nana Akoto,” Mawuko Kuadzi

“Rhythm + Flow: France,” Jennifer Teixido

“Turkish Detective,” Harika Uygur and Sophie Holland

“Zorro,” Carla Hool

BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Appropriate,” Jim Carnahan and Alexandre Bleau

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” Kelly Gillespie, David Caparelliotis and Erica A. Hart

“Mother Play,” Will Cantler and Karyn Casl; Associate Casting Director Charlie Hano

“Purlie Victorious,” Will Cantler and Destiny Lilly

“Sterephonic,” Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams

“Uncle Vanya,” Daniel Swee

BROADWAY: MUSICAL

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” Bernard Telsey and Kristian Charbonier

“Hell’s Kitchen,” Kate Murray and Heidi Griffiths

“Here Lies Love,” Tara Rubin and Xavier Rubiano

“Suffs,” Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray

“The Outsiders,” Tara Rubin and Xavier Rubiano

“Water for Elephants,” Tara Rubin and Claire Burke; Associate Casting Director Frankie Ramirez

NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Oh, Mary!” Henry Russell Bergstein

“Russian Troll Farm,” Karyn Casl

“The Comeuppance,” David Caparelliotis

“The Night of the Iguana,” Stephanie Klapper

“The Pianist,” Will Cantler and Destiny Lilly; Associate Casting Director Charlie Hano

“The Welkin,” Karyn Casl and Destiny Lilly

NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Geoff Josselson

“Here We Are,” Bernard Telsey and Adam Caldwell; Associate Casting Director Geoff Josselson

“(pray),” Destiny Lilly

“Rent,” Kevin Metzger-Timson

“The Great Gatsby,” Jillian Cimini and Stephen Kopel; Associate Casting Director Neal Buckley

“The Lonely Few,” Beth Lipari, Phyllis Schuringa, Craig Burns and Destiny Lilly; Associate Casting Director Charlie Hano

LOS ANGELES THEATER

“Deathtrap,” Michael Donovan and Richie Ferris

“Fetch Clay,” Kim Coleman

“Inherit the Wind,” Ryan Bernard Tymensky and Rose Bochner

“Jelly’s Last Jam” (Pasadena Playhouse), Ryan Bernard Tymensky

“Reefer Madness the Musical,” Michael Donovan and Richie Ferris

The Blank Theatre Company’s 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival, Erica S. Bream and Cara Chute Rosenbaum

REGIONAL THEATER

“A Christmas Carol” (Goodman Theatre), Lauren Port; Associate Casting Director Rachael Jimenez

“A Strange Loop,” Destiny Lilly

“Another Marriage,” JC Clementz

“Antigone,” Becca McCracken

“Clyde’s,” Stephanie Klapper

“Fat Ham,” David Caparelliotis

“The Who’s Tommy,” Lauren Port and Merri Sugarman; Associate Casting Directors Rachael Jimenez and Spencer Gualdoni

THEATER TOURS

“Company,” Merri Sugarman; Associate Casting Director Spencer Gualdoni

“Funny Girl National Tour,” Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger

“Mamma Mia!“ Kevin Metzger-Timson; Associate Casting Director Spencer Gualdoni

“MJ the Musical,” Lindsay Levine and Rachel Hoffman

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” Craig Burns

“The Wiz,” Tara Rubin and Olivia Paige West

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

“Chess,” Destiny Lilly

“Into the Woods,” Geoff Josselson

“Jelly’s Last Jam” (NY City Center), Destiny Lilly and Rashad Naylor

“The Light in the Piazza,” Kristian Charbonier and Patrick Goodwin

“tick, tick…BOOM!” Geoff Josselson

“West Side Story” (Lyric Opera Of Chicago), Merri Sugarman; Location Casting Director Becca McCracken

SHORT FORM SERIES

“Command-Z,” Carmen Cuba and Salvatore Schiavone

“Crossing Cultures | WhatsApp,” Kristen Moss

“Nesting,” Jason Knight and John Buchan

“RZR,” Claire Koonce

“Tales of Terror,” Nickole Doro

“Tires,” Diane Heery and Jason Loftus

SHORT FILMS

“Abel,” Carla Hool

“By Any Other Name,” Shakyra Dowling

“Guts,” Conrad Woolfe

“Rapt,” Walter Ware and Rachel Imbriglio

“The Rebel Girls,” Leah Daniels-Butler

“The Roof,” Candido Cornejo

COMMERCIALS

Boulder Crest Foundation PSA, Liz Lewis

Chevy’s A Holiday to Remember, John Ort, Kathleen Chopin and Sarah Cayce

MR P. 30, Nina Pratt

NFL Super Bowl LVIII || Born To Play, Mawuko Kuadzi

Nobody Watches Like U.S. – CBS Sports: UEFA Champions League, John Ort and Kathleen Chopin

“Roland,” Tree Petts