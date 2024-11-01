Netflix Leads Casting Society’s 40th Artios Awards Nominations

Netflix led the nominations for the Artios Awards, which were announced by the Casting Society (CSA) on Friday. Now in its 40th year, the awards honor achievements of casting professionals across 22 categories, mainly devoted to TV and streaming.
“Ripley,” “Baby Reindeer” and “The Crown” were among Netflix’s 17 nominations, more than doubling its haul of eight nods in 2023. The streamer’s 2024 total is nearly triple the number of second place finisher HBO/Max (with 6 nominations). Prime Video, Apple TV+ and FX each received 5.
Two new categories – Casting for International Film and Casting for International Television Series – were also announced this year. Additionally, the Atrios Awards honor casting for theater, both Broadway and regional plays and musicals. The organization’s nominees for feature films will be announced in January. This 2024-25 awards season will be the last one before the Academy Awards initiate a competitive Oscar for achievement in casting.
“Congratulations to all of the nominees on their incredible work, including those in our expanded international casting categories, which underscores the global reach of the casting profession. We look forward to once again gathering our community to honor the incredible achievements in casting globally in February,” said Destiny Lilly, CSA president.
The Artios Awards will be held on Feb 12, 2025. See below for the full list of nominees:
FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING
FLAMIN’ HOT: Carla Hool, Location Casting Directors: Jo Edna Boldin, Marie McMaster
QUIZ LADY: Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy, Associate Casting Director: Erica Johnson,
Location Casting Director: Ryan Glorioso, Location Associate Casting Director: Justin Coulter
RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE: Rich Delia, Kelly Valentine Hendry, Location Associate Casting
Director: Jessica Mescall
SCOOP: Nina Gold, Martin Ware
THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL: Jessica Fox-Thigpen
THE IDEA OF YOU: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Associate Casting Director: Brian
Sutow, Location Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein
TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY
HACKS (S3): Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy, Associate Casting Director: Anna
Mayworm
JULIA (S2): Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler, Location
Casting Director: Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri. Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris
LOOT (S2): Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus, Associate Casting Director: Katrina Wandel
George
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (S3): Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly
RESERVATION DOGS (S3): Angelique Midthunder, Associate Casting Director: Stacey Rice, Tara
Mazzucca, Location Casting Director: Chris Freihofer
THE BEAR (S2) Jeanie Bacharach, Location Casting Director: Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, AJ
Links, Location Associate Casting Director: Kaitlin Shaw
TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA
SLOW HORSES (S3): Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Melissa Gethin Clarke
THE CHI (S6): Carmen Cuba, Judith Sunga, Location Casting Directors: Christal Karge, Marisa Ross, Location Associate Casting Director: Jenn Noyes
THE CROWN (S6): Robert Sterne, Location Casting Director: Luci Lenox
THE GILDED AGE (S2): Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Associate Casting Director: Amelia Rasche McCarthy
THE MORNING SHOW (S3): Victoria Thomas
THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY (S2): Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport, Location Casting Director: Kimberly Wistedt, Lisa Mae Fincannon
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY
COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS: Kirsty McGregor
PALM ROYALE: Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Associate Casting Directors: Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman
SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST: Felicia Fasano, Associate Casting Director: Katie Lantz
THE BROTHERS SUN: Jenny Jue, Associate Casting Directors: Djinous Rowling, Tanya Giang
THE GENTLEMEN: Dan Hubbard
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA
3 BODY PROBLEM, Nina Gold, Robert Sterne
ELSBETH: Mark Saks, Findley Davidson, Associate Casting Director: John Andrews
FALLOUT: John Papsidera, Location Casting Directors: Julie Tucker, Ross Meyerson
MR & MRS SMITH: Carmen Cuba, Associate Casting Director: Charley Medigovich
SHOGUN: Laura Schiff, Carrie Audino, Associate Casting Director: Chelsea Egozi, Location Casting Director: Kei Kawamura
SUGAR: Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Rebecca Mangieri, Associate Casting Director: Samantha Rood
THE CURSE: Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Venditti, Associate Casting Director: Tara Mazzucca,
Location Casting Directors: Victoria Cadwallader, Jennifer Schwalenberg
THE GIRLS ON THE BUS: Junie Lowry-Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Erica A. Hart, Associate Casting
Directors: Josh Ropiequet, Briana Dunlay
LIMITED SERIES
ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE: Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Associate Casting Director:
Katie Brydon, Location Casting Director: Susanne Scheel
BABY REINDEER: Nina Gold, Martin Ware
FARGO: Rachel Tenner, Associate Casting Director: Rick Messina, Location Casting Directors:
Stephanie Gorin, Jackie Lind, Rhonda Fisekci, Location Associate Casting Director: Brendan
Wilcocks
FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS: Alexa L. Fogel, Associate Casting Director: Kathryn
Zamora-Benson
RIPLEY: Avy Kaufman, Associate Casting Director: Scotty Anderson, Location Casting Directors:
Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY: Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Amber
Wakefield, Molly Rose, Location Casting Directors: Jessica Ronane, Deborah Schildt
REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (S16): Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE (S1): Erika Dobrin, Robyn Kass, Casting Producers: Christopher Burnley, Tony Miros
THE CIRCLE (S6); Erin Tomasello, Casting Producers: Joy Herrera, Sena Rich
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR (S1): Lindsay Liles
TOP CHEF (S21): Ron Mare, Casting Producers: Heather Allyn, Joy Barrett, Sena Rich
REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED
QUEER EYE (S8): Pamela Vallarelli, Quinn Fegan, Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais
SHARK TANK (S15): Mindy Zemrak
sMOTHERED (S5): Paul Head
THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT (S11): Kristen Moss, Casting Producers: Asjai Lou, Tony Miros, Thea Washington
VANDERPUMP VILLA (S1): Damon Furberg, Heather Allyn
LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES
AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER (S1): Michael Nicolo, Anya Colloff, Michelle Olivia Tidwell, Canada and Asia Casting By: Tiffany Mak, PoPing AuYeung, Australia Casting By: Amanda Mitchell, UK Casting By: Theo Park
GOOSEBUMPS (S1): Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy, Associate Casting Director: Tara David
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL (S4): Julie Ashton, Location Casting Director: Jeff Johnson
MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS (S1): Becky Silverman, Gary Zuckerbrod, Ramani Leah, Location Casting Director: Jackie Lind
PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS (S1):Denise Chamian, Jordana Sapiurka, Location Casting Director: Candice Elzinga
THE SPIDERWICK CHRONICLES (S1): Denise Chamian, Liz Ludwitzke, Location Casting Director: Candice Elzinga
ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION
BIG MOUTH (S7); Julie Ashton
BLUE EYE SAMURAI (S1): Margery Simkin, Orly Sitowitz, Associate Casting Directors: Elizabeth Vitale, Jasmine Gutierrez
BOB’S BURGERS (S14): Julie Ashton
DEE & FRIENDS IN OZ (S1): Rachel Reiss, Angela Mickey
FAMILY GUY (S22): Jackie Sollitto, Christine Terry
RICK AND MORTY (S7): Robert McGee, Ruth Lambert, Additional Casting: Sara Jane Sherman
INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES (New Category)
MONSIEUR SPADE: Olivia Scott-Webb, Constance Demontoy
NANA AKOTO: Mawuko Kuadzi
RHYTHM + FLOW FRANCE: Jennifer Teixido
TURKISH DETECTIVE: Harika Uygur, Sophie Holland
ZORRO: Carla Hool
BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA
APPROPRIATE: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau
JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING: Kelly Gillespie, David Caparelliotis, Erica A. Hart
MOTHER PLAY: Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano
PURLIE VICTORIOUS: Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly
STEREOPHONIC: Alaine Alldaffer, Taylor Williams
UNCLE VANYA: Daniel Swee
BROADWAY: MUSICAL
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier
HELL’S KITCHEN: Kate Murray, Heidi Griffiths
HERE LIES LOVE: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano
SUFFS: Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray
THE OUTSIDERS: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: Tara Rubin, Claire Burke, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez
NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA
OH, MARY!: Henry Russell Bergstein
RUSSIAN TROLL FARM: Karyn Casl
THE COMEUPPANCE: David Caparelliotis
THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA: Stephanie Klapper
THE PIANIST: Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano
THE WELKIN: Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly
NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Geoff Josselson
HERE WE ARE: Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Associate Casting Director: Geoff Josselson
(pray): Destiny Lilly
RENT: Kevin Metzger-Timson
THE GREAT GATSBY: Jillian Cimini, Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Neal Buckley
THE LONELY FEW: Beth Lipari, Phyllis Schuringa, Craig Burns, Destiny Lilly, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano
LOS ANGELES THEATER
DEATHTRAP: Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris
FETCH CLAY: Kim Coleman
INHERIT THE WIND: Ryan Bernard Tymensky, Rose Bochner
JELLY’S LAST JAM (Pasadena Playhouse): Ryan Bernard Tymensky
REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL: Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris
THE BLANK THEATRE COMPANY’S 31ST
ANNUAL YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL: Erica S. Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum
REGIONAL THEATER
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: (Goodman Theatre): Lauren Port, Associate Casting Director: Rachael Jimenez
A STRANGE LOOP: Destiny Lilly
ANOTHER MARRIAGE: JC Clementz
ANTIGONE: Becca McCracken
CLYDE’S: Stephanie Klapper
FAT HAM: David Caparelliotis
THE WHO’s TOMMY: Lauren Port, Merri Sugarman, Associate Casting Director: Rachael Jimenez, Spencer Gualdoni
THEATER TOURS
COMPANY: Merri Sugarman, Associate Casting Director: Spencer Gualdoni
FUNNY GIRL NATIONAL TOUR: Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger
MAMMA MIA!: Kevin Metzger-Timson, Associate Casting Director: Spencer Gualdoni
MJ THE MUSICAL: Lindsay Levine, Rachel Hoffman
MRS. DOUBTFIRE: Craig Burns
THE WIZ: Tara Rubin, Olivia Paige West
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
CHESS: Destiny Lilly
INTO THE WOODS: Geoff Josselson
JELLY’S LAST JAM: (NY City Center): Destiny Lilly, Rashad Naylor
THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA: Kristian Charbonier, Patrick Goodwin
tick, tick…BOOM!: Geoff Josselson
WEST SIDE STORY (Lyric Opera Of Chicago): Merri Sugarman, Location Casting Director: Becca McCracken
SHORT FORM SERIES
COMMAND-Z: Carmen Cuba, Salvatore Schiavone
CROSSING CULTURES | WHATSAPP: Kristen Moss
NESTING: Jason Knight, John Buchan
RZR: Claire Koonce
TALES OF TERROR: Nickole Doro
TIRES: Diane Heery, Jason Loftus
SHORT FILMS
ABEL: Carla Hool
BY ANY OTHER NAME: Shakyra Dowling
GUTS: Conrad Woolfe
RAPT: Walter Ware, Rachel Imbriglio
THE REBEL GIRLS: Leah Daniels-Butler
THE ROOF: Candido Cornejo
COMMERCIALS
BOULDER CREST FOUNDATION PSA: Liz Lewis
CHEVY’S A HOLIDAY TO REMEMBER: John Ort, Kathleen Chopin, Sarah Cayce
MR P. 30: Nina Pratt
NFL SUPER BOWL LVIII || BORN TO PLAY Mawuko Kuadzi
NOBODY WATCHES LIKE U.S. – CBS SPORTS: UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: John Ort, Kathleen Chopin
ROLAND: Tree Petts
Leave a Reply