Netflix Leads Casting Society’s 40th Artios Awards Nominations

Netflix led the nominations for the Artios Awards, which were announced by the Casting Society (CSA) on Friday. Now in its 40th year, the awards honor achievements of casting professionals across 22 categories, mainly devoted to TV and streaming.

“Ripley,” “Baby Reindeer” and “The Crown” were among Netflix’s 17 nominations, more than doubling its haul of eight nods in 2023. The streamer’s 2024 total is nearly triple the number of second place finisher HBO/Max (with 6 nominations). Prime Video, Apple TV+ and FX each received 5.

Two new categories – Casting for International Film and Casting for International Television Series – were also announced this year. Additionally, the Atrios Awards honor casting for theater, both Broadway and regional plays and musicals. The organization’s nominees for feature films will be announced in January. This 2024-25 awards season will be the last one before the Academy Awards initiate a competitive Oscar for achievement in casting.

“Congratulations to all of the nominees on their incredible work, including those in our expanded international casting categories, which underscores the global reach of the casting profession. We look forward to once again gathering our community to honor the incredible achievements in casting globally in February,” said Destiny Lilly, CSA president.



The Artios Awards will be held on Feb 12, 2025. See below for the full list of nominees:

FILM, FIRST RELEASED FOR TELEVISION OR STREAMING

FLAMIN’ HOT: Carla Hool, Location Casting Directors: Jo Edna Boldin, Marie McMaster

QUIZ LADY: Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy, Associate Casting Director: Erica Johnson,

Location Casting Director: Ryan Glorioso, Location Associate Casting Director: Justin Coulter

RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE: Rich Delia, Kelly Valentine Hendry, Location Associate Casting

Director: Jessica Mescall

SCOOP: Nina Gold, Martin Ware

THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL: Jessica Fox-Thigpen

THE IDEA OF YOU: Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Associate Casting Director: Brian

Sutow, Location Casting Directors: Chase Paris, Tara Feldstein

TELEVISION SERIES: COMEDY

HACKS (S3): Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy, Associate Casting Director: Anna

Mayworm

JULIA (S2): Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Associate Casting Director: Stacia Kimler, Location

Casting Director: Lisa Lobel, Angela Peri. Location Associate Casting Director: Melissa Morris

LOOT (S2): Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus, Associate Casting Director: Katrina Wandel

George

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (S3): Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly

RESERVATION DOGS (S3): Angelique Midthunder, Associate Casting Director: Stacey Rice, Tara

Mazzucca, Location Casting Director: Chris Freihofer

THE BEAR (S2) Jeanie Bacharach, Location Casting Director: Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, AJ

Links, Location Associate Casting Director: Kaitlin Shaw

TELEVISION SERIES: DRAMA

SLOW HORSES (S3): Nina Gold, Associate Casting Director: Melissa Gethin Clarke

THE CHI (S6): Carmen Cuba, Judith Sunga, Location Casting Directors: Christal Karge, Marisa Ross, Location Associate Casting Director: Jenn Noyes

THE CROWN (S6): Robert Sterne, Location Casting Director: Luci Lenox

THE GILDED AGE (S2): Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Associate Casting Director: Amelia Rasche McCarthy

THE MORNING SHOW (S3): Victoria Thomas

THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY (S2): Lyndsey Baldasare, David H. Rapaport, Location Casting Director: Kimberly Wistedt, Lisa Mae Fincannon

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: COMEDY

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS: Kirsty McGregor

PALM ROYALE: Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Associate Casting Directors: Roya Semnanian, Rachel Goldman

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST: Felicia Fasano, Associate Casting Director: Katie Lantz

THE BROTHERS SUN: Jenny Jue, Associate Casting Directors: Djinous Rowling, Tanya Giang

THE GENTLEMEN: Dan Hubbard

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON: DRAMA

3 BODY PROBLEM, Nina Gold, Robert Sterne

ELSBETH: Mark Saks, Findley Davidson, Associate Casting Director: John Andrews

FALLOUT: John Papsidera, Location Casting Directors: Julie Tucker, Ross Meyerson

MR & MRS SMITH: Carmen Cuba, Associate Casting Director: Charley Medigovich

SHOGUN: Laura Schiff, Carrie Audino, Associate Casting Director: Chelsea Egozi, Location Casting Director: Kei Kawamura

SUGAR: Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Rebecca Mangieri, Associate Casting Director: Samantha Rood

THE CURSE: Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Venditti, Associate Casting Director: Tara Mazzucca,

Location Casting Directors: Victoria Cadwallader, Jennifer Schwalenberg

THE GIRLS ON THE BUS: Junie Lowry-Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Erica A. Hart, Associate Casting

Directors: Josh Ropiequet, Briana Dunlay

LIMITED SERIES

ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE: Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Associate Casting Director:

Katie Brydon, Location Casting Director: Susanne Scheel

BABY REINDEER: Nina Gold, Martin Ware

FARGO: Rachel Tenner, Associate Casting Director: Rick Messina, Location Casting Directors:

Stephanie Gorin, Jackie Lind, Rhonda Fisekci, Location Associate Casting Director: Brendan

Wilcocks

FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS: Alexa L. Fogel, Associate Casting Director: Kathryn

Zamora-Benson

RIPLEY: Avy Kaufman, Associate Casting Director: Scotty Anderson, Location Casting Directors:

Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY: Francine Maisler, Associate Casting Directors: Amber

Wakefield, Molly Rose, Location Casting Directors: Jessica Ronane, Deborah Schildt

REALITY SERIES: COMPETITION

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE (S16): Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

SQUID GAME: THE CHALLENGE (S1): Erika Dobrin, Robyn Kass, Casting Producers: Christopher Burnley, Tony Miros

THE CIRCLE (S6); Erin Tomasello, Casting Producers: Joy Herrera, Sena Rich

THE GOLDEN BACHELOR (S1): Lindsay Liles

TOP CHEF (S21): Ron Mare, Casting Producers: Heather Allyn, Joy Barrett, Sena Rich

REALITY SERIES: STRUCTURED & UNSTRUCTURED

QUEER EYE (S8): Pamela Vallarelli, Quinn Fegan, Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais

SHARK TANK (S15): Mindy Zemrak

sMOTHERED (S5): Paul Head

THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT (S11): Kristen Moss, Casting Producers: Asjai Lou, Tony Miros, Thea Washington

VANDERPUMP VILLA (S1): Damon Furberg, Heather Allyn

LIVE ACTION CHILDREN & FAMILY SERIES

AVATAR THE LAST AIRBENDER (S1): Michael Nicolo, Anya Colloff, Michelle Olivia Tidwell, Canada and Asia Casting By: Tiffany Mak, PoPing AuYeung, Australia Casting By: Amanda Mitchell, UK Casting By: Theo Park

GOOSEBUMPS (S1): Nicole Abellera Hallman, Jeanne McCarthy, Associate Casting Director: Tara David

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL (S4): Julie Ashton, Location Casting Director: Jeff Johnson

MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS (S1): Becky Silverman, Gary Zuckerbrod, Ramani Leah, Location Casting Director: Jackie Lind

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS (S1):Denise Chamian, Jordana Sapiurka, Location Casting Director: Candice Elzinga

THE SPIDERWICK CHRONICLES (S1): Denise Chamian, Liz Ludwitzke, Location Casting Director: Candice Elzinga

ANIMATED PROGRAM FOR TELEVISION

BIG MOUTH (S7); Julie Ashton

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (S1): Margery Simkin, Orly Sitowitz, Associate Casting Directors: Elizabeth Vitale, Jasmine Gutierrez

BOB’S BURGERS (S14): Julie Ashton

DEE & FRIENDS IN OZ (S1): Rachel Reiss, Angela Mickey

FAMILY GUY (S22): Jackie Sollitto, Christine Terry

RICK AND MORTY (S7): Robert McGee, Ruth Lambert, Additional Casting: Sara Jane Sherman

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION SERIES (New Category)

MONSIEUR SPADE: Olivia Scott-Webb, Constance Demontoy

NANA AKOTO: Mawuko Kuadzi

RHYTHM + FLOW FRANCE: Jennifer Teixido

TURKISH DETECTIVE: Harika Uygur, Sophie Holland

ZORRO: Carla Hool

BROADWAY: COMEDY OR DRAMA

APPROPRIATE: Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING: Kelly Gillespie, David Caparelliotis, Erica A. Hart

MOTHER PLAY: Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

PURLIE VICTORIOUS: Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

STEREOPHONIC: Alaine Alldaffer, Taylor Williams

UNCLE VANYA: Daniel Swee

BROADWAY: MUSICAL

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier

HELL’S KITCHEN: Kate Murray, Heidi Griffiths

HERE LIES LOVE: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano

SUFFS: Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray

THE OUTSIDERS: Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: Tara Rubin, Claire Burke, Associate Casting Director: Frankie Ramirez

NEW YORK THEATER: COMEDY OR DRAMA

OH, MARY!: Henry Russell Bergstein

RUSSIAN TROLL FARM: Karyn Casl

THE COMEUPPANCE: David Caparelliotis

THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA: Stephanie Klapper

THE PIANIST: Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

THE WELKIN: Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly

NEW YORK THEATER: MUSICAL

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Geoff Josselson

HERE WE ARE: Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Associate Casting Director: Geoff Josselson

(pray): Destiny Lilly

RENT: Kevin Metzger-Timson

THE GREAT GATSBY: Jillian Cimini, Stephen Kopel, Associate Casting Director: Neal Buckley

THE LONELY FEW: Beth Lipari, Phyllis Schuringa, Craig Burns, Destiny Lilly, Associate Casting Director: Charlie Hano

LOS ANGELES THEATER

DEATHTRAP: Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

FETCH CLAY: Kim Coleman

INHERIT THE WIND: Ryan Bernard Tymensky, Rose Bochner

JELLY’S LAST JAM (Pasadena Playhouse): Ryan Bernard Tymensky

REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL: Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

THE BLANK THEATRE COMPANY’S 31ST

ANNUAL YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL: Erica S. Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

REGIONAL THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: (Goodman Theatre): Lauren Port, Associate Casting Director: Rachael Jimenez

A STRANGE LOOP: Destiny Lilly

ANOTHER MARRIAGE: JC Clementz

ANTIGONE: Becca McCracken

CLYDE’S: Stephanie Klapper

FAT HAM: David Caparelliotis

THE WHO’s TOMMY: Lauren Port, Merri Sugarman, Associate Casting Director: Rachael Jimenez, Spencer Gualdoni

THEATER TOURS

COMPANY: Merri Sugarman, Associate Casting Director: Spencer Gualdoni

FUNNY GIRL NATIONAL TOUR: Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger

MAMMA MIA!: Kevin Metzger-Timson, Associate Casting Director: Spencer Gualdoni

MJ THE MUSICAL: Lindsay Levine, Rachel Hoffman

MRS. DOUBTFIRE: Craig Burns

THE WIZ: Tara Rubin, Olivia Paige West

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

CHESS: Destiny Lilly

INTO THE WOODS: Geoff Josselson

JELLY’S LAST JAM: (NY City Center): Destiny Lilly, Rashad Naylor

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA: Kristian Charbonier, Patrick Goodwin

tick, tick…BOOM!: Geoff Josselson

WEST SIDE STORY (Lyric Opera Of Chicago): Merri Sugarman, Location Casting Director: Becca McCracken

SHORT FORM SERIES

COMMAND-Z: Carmen Cuba, Salvatore Schiavone

CROSSING CULTURES | WHATSAPP: Kristen Moss

NESTING: Jason Knight, John Buchan

RZR: Claire Koonce

TALES OF TERROR: Nickole Doro

TIRES: Diane Heery, Jason Loftus

SHORT FILMS

ABEL: Carla Hool

BY ANY OTHER NAME: Shakyra Dowling

GUTS: Conrad Woolfe

RAPT: Walter Ware, Rachel Imbriglio

THE REBEL GIRLS: Leah Daniels-Butler

THE ROOF: Candido Cornejo

COMMERCIALS

BOULDER CREST FOUNDATION PSA: Liz Lewis

CHEVY’S A HOLIDAY TO REMEMBER: John Ort, Kathleen Chopin, Sarah Cayce

MR P. 30: Nina Pratt

NFL SUPER BOWL LVIII || BORN TO PLAY Mawuko Kuadzi

NOBODY WATCHES LIKE U.S. – CBS SPORTS: UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: John Ort, Kathleen Chopin

ROLAND: Tree Petts