‘Cat in the Hat’ Pushed 9 Months to Fall 2026 at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Pictures pushed “The Cat in the Hat” release date from Feb. 27, 2026, to Nov. 6, 2026, TheWrap learned Thursday. The film is the first to release under the newly relaunched Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

The film stars Bill Hader in the title role. Along with Hader, the all-star voice cast includes Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Bowen Yang (“SNL”), Xochitl Gomez (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), Matt Berry (“What We Do in the Shadows”) and Paula Pell (“Girls5eva”).

The official logline for the new animated movie is as follows: Meet the Cat in the Hat you don’t know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, “The Cat in the Hat,” voiced by Bill Hader, comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme.

The film is being written and directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, with Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern producing. Susan Brandt and Hader are executive producing. DNEG Animation will be the animation studio partner.

“The Cat in the Hat” first captured the imaginations of young readers with its whimsical story and iconic red and white striped hat when it debuted in 1957. Nearly 70 years later, the story remains a cherished classic.

A live-action “The Cat in the Hat” starring Mike Myers, Dakota Fanning and Spencer Breslin premiered in 2003.