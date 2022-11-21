Cate Blanchett to Receive Palm Springs Film Award for ‘Tár’

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced on Monday that Cate Blanchett will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for Todd Field’s “Tár,” in which she plays a driven orchestra conductor.

“Cate Blanchett is truly one of the best actresses of this generation, whose performances are always extraordinary no matter the role. In her latest film ‘Tár,’ Cate perfectly embodies Lydia Tár as an orchestra conductor at the height of her career whose life begins to unravel,” Palm Springs Film Festival chairman Harold Matzner said. “There is no one better suited for this role and it is our honor to present the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, to Cate Blanchett.”

Blanchett was previously honored with the same award in 2016 for her performances in Todd Haynes’ “Carol” and in “Truth.’ In 2007, the year she won an ensemble acting award for “Babel,” she was also given a career achievement award from the festival.

Blanchett joins this year’s previously announced honorees Colin Farrell, who is being recognized as best actor for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and Sarah Polley, who was named Director of the Year for “Women Talking.”

Past winners of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress include Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, Olivia Colman, Marion Cotillard, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger.

The Palm Spring International Film Awards will take place in-person on January 5, 2023, at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 16, 2023.