Cate Blanchett Hits the Venice Red Carpet for ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ Premiere | Photos

Cate Blanchett Hits the Venice Red Carpet for 'Father Mother Sister Brother' Premiere

Report From Venice

Venice Film Festival: Blanchett, Vicky Krieps and Charlotte Rampling joined filmmaker Jim Jarmusch for the premiere of his new film

Luka Sabbat, Mayim Bialik, Vicky Krieps, Jim Jarmusch, Indya Moore, Cate Blanchett and Charlotte Rampling
VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: (L-R) Luka Sabbat, Mayim Bialik, Vicky Krieps, Jim Jarmusch, Indya Moore, Cate Blanchett and Charlotte Rampling attend the "Father Mother Sister Brother" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

“Father Mother Sister Brother” stars Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps and Charlotte Rampling took to the red carpet to celebrate the film’s premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The film received a standing ovation on Sunday night and was nominated for the Golden Lion, the highest prize given at the festival.

In addition to Blanchett, Krieps and Rampling the movie’s writer and director Jim Jarmusch (“Broken Flowers,” “Paterson”) attended the premiere as well as its stars Mayim Bialik, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat. Though both Adam Driver and Tom Waits also star in the movie, they were unable to attend the premiere.

“Father Mother Sister Brother” follows three separate stories set in different countries. “Father,” the first part of the movie, is set in the Northeastern part of the U.S. That’s followed by “Mother,” which is set in Dublin, Ireland, and “Sister Brother,” which unfolds in Paris, France. The movie zooms in on the relationships between adult children, their parents and each other.

In his review for TheWrap, Ben Croll hailed “Father Mother Sister Brother” as an “amusing triptych,” noting that the film is as studied and charming as Jarmusch’s previous work while also peeling back a layer of vulnerability.

The movie will debut theatrically in the U.S. on Dec. 24. See some of the biggest moments from the Venice world premiere in the photo gallery below.

Cate Blanchett
(Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Cate Blanchett attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Anja Rubik
(Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Anja Rubik attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett
(Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Cate Blanchett attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Vicky Krieps
(Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Vicky Krieps attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Charlotte Rampling
(Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Charlotte Rampling attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett
(Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Vicky Krieps
(Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

Vicky Krieps and Charlotte Rampling attend the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Megan Ria
(Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

Megan Ria attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Cate Blanchett
(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Mayim Bialik
(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Mayim Bialik greets fans during the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Jim Jarmusch
(Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Jim Jarmusch attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Luka Sabbat
(Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Luka Sabbat attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Cristina Parodi
(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Cristina Parodi attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Zarina Yeva
(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Zarina Yeva attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Alessia Tresoldi
VENICE, ITALY – AUGUST 31: Alessia Tresoldi attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Alessia Tresoldi attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Aya Mohamed
(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Aya Mohamed attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Anja Rubik
(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Anja Rubik attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Martina Iacomelli
(Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Martina Iacomelli attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Indya Moore
(Photo by Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Indya Moore attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Vicky Krieps
(Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Vicky Krieps attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Indya Moore
(Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Indya Moore attends the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Vicky Krieps, Jim Jarmusch, Cate Blanchett and Luka Sabbat
(Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

Vicky Krieps, Jim Jarmusch, Cate Blanchett and Luka Sabbat attend the “Father Mother Sister Brother” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

