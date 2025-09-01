Cate Blanchett Hits the Venice Red Carpet for ‘Father Mother Sister Brother’ Premiere | Photos

“Father Mother Sister Brother” stars Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps and Charlotte Rampling took to the red carpet to celebrate the film’s premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. The film received a standing ovation on Sunday night and was nominated for the Golden Lion, the highest prize given at the festival.

In addition to Blanchett, Krieps and Rampling the movie’s writer and director Jim Jarmusch (“Broken Flowers,” “Paterson”) attended the premiere as well as its stars Mayim Bialik, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat. Though both Adam Driver and Tom Waits also star in the movie, they were unable to attend the premiere.

“Father Mother Sister Brother” follows three separate stories set in different countries. “Father,” the first part of the movie, is set in the Northeastern part of the U.S. That’s followed by “Mother,” which is set in Dublin, Ireland, and “Sister Brother,” which unfolds in Paris, France. The movie zooms in on the relationships between adult children, their parents and each other.

In his review for TheWrap, Ben Croll hailed “Father Mother Sister Brother” as an “amusing triptych,” noting that the film is as studied and charming as Jarmusch’s previous work while also peeling back a layer of vulnerability.

The movie will debut theatrically in the U.S. on Dec. 24. See some of the biggest moments from the Venice world premiere in the photo gallery below.