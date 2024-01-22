CBS, Allen Media Group Renew Affiliation Agreement in 5 Markets

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has closed a new multi-year deal with CBS to retain its affiliation in five U.S. markets.

The agreement covers CBS-affiliated stations in Rochester, Minnesota (KIMT), Chico, California (KHSL), Terre Haute, Indiana (WTHI), West Lafayette, Indiana (WLFI) and Evansville, Indiana (WEVV).

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with CBS network,” Allen said in a statement. “CBS has been an outstanding partner to our five affiliate stations by delivering phenomenal programming across all genres—including entertainment, news, and highly-coveted sports to our viewers. We look forward to extending our partnership with CBS.”

Allen Media Broadcasting owns and operates 28 ABC-CBS-FOX-NBC network affiliated broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets.

In addition, the company has twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers, including The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel En Español, Pets.TV, Comedy.TV, Recipe.TV, Cars.TV, ES.TV, MyDestination.TV, JusticeCentral.TV, TheGrio Television Network, ThisTV and Pattrn, and owns the streaming platforms such as HBCU Go, Sports.TV, TheGrio, and Local Now – a free ad,supported service powered by The WeatherChannel.

The renewal with Allen Media Group comes as CBS is gearing up for its live broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 from Las Vegas.