CBS Bosses Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf Renew Deals for 3 More Years

CBS is staying in business with Amy Reisenbach and David Stapf. The CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios heads, respectively, renewed their deals for three more years, which makes Stapf the longest-tenured studio head in Hollywood.

The contract renewals took place ahead of CBS parent company Paramount’s merger with Skydance, according to an individual with knowledge. Both executives will continue to report to George Cheeks, the company’s chair of TV media and the sole member of Paramount’s prior leadership to stay on after the merger.

The news marks a rare sign of stability for CBS, as the newly merged Paramount brings change across its properties. The promise of companywide layoffs also lingers, as new leadership promised to cut costs by $2 billion with job cuts set to take place ahead of their next earnings report in November. Notably CBS News is among those bracing for change, as Bari Weiss is expected to join the division in a leadership role.

It makes sense to keep things as they are on the CBS entertainment side. It has been the most-watched broadcast network in primetime for 17 seasons in a row. For the past three seasons, CBS has launched the No. 1 new show on broadcast with “Fire Country,” “Tracker and “Matlock,” shows that also see strong viewership on Paramount+. The strong partnership between Stapf, Reisenbach an Cheeks also explains the network’s commitment to scripted programming as other broadcaster’s scripted programming wains year-after-year.

Stapf has served as CBS Studios president for 21 years — since the studio’s creation in 2004 — and worked at the company for 26. The three-year renewal will put him at the top of the major studio for at least 24 years, surpassing Warner Bros. Television’s Peter Roth 22-year run as the longest-running studio head in recent Hollywood memory. CBS Studios is behind the successful “CSI” franchise which ran on CBS and the “Star Trek” franchise at Paramount+. The studio is also behind the upcoming reboot of “Little House on the Prairie” on Netflix.

Reisenbach has worked at the company for 20 years, rising to CBS Entertainment president in 2022. She oversees programming and scheduling of the network’s lineup among her duties, which includes the most new fall scripted series of any broadcast network for the 2025-26 season, including the sole new comedy of the fall — “DMV,” created by Dana Klein.