‘CBS Evening News’ Sets Kim Harvey as Executive Producer

“CBS Evening News” has found a new executive producer in Kim Harvey, TheWrap has learned. She replaces Guy Campanile, who had served in the EP position since January and will instead reportedly be returning to “60 Minutes.”

“Kim brings a sharp news sense and terrific track record of producing from across the broadcast and cable networks. She is a well respected newsroom leader and her relationships with our on-air talent, producers and reporters run deep,” CBS News Tom Cibrowski president said in a Thursday statement. “Her career at the ‘CBS Evening News’ makes her the ideal candidate and I’m pleased to continue working with her on showcasing our extraordinary reporting and storytelling every night.”

“It’s a great honor to be entrusted with this role after nearly a decade working at the ‘Evening news,’ beginning as a producer,” Harvey added. “I have great respect and admiration for those who steered this broadcast before me, and I am grateful to Tom and the team for their support. I look forward to leading our incredible group of journalists as we deliver the latest news, original reporting and memorable stories to our audience every night.”

Harvey is now the second woman to run the show since it began in 1948. She herself joined in 2017 and has served as producer, senior producer and senior broadcast producer. She also helped launch “The Rachel Maddow Show” and “All in With Chris Hayes” for MSNBC, in addition to other jobs at Fox News and CNN.

The nightly news broadcast is currently hosted by John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, after Norah O’Donnell occupied the anchor chair from July 2019 until this past January.

The news also comes four months after former “CBS Evening News” supervising producer and “60 Minutes” EP Bill Owens left the network due to its capitulation to President Donald Trump. In the time since, parent company Paramount has also merged with Skydance.