CBS has announced its fall schedule for all new and returning series, including Season 20 of “NCIS” and the highly-anticipated second season of breakout sitcom “Ghosts.” All told, the Eye will be rolling out four new shows and 18 returning series this fall.

The 35th season of CBS’ “48 Hours” kicks things off on Sept. 17 and is followed the next day by the 55th season premiere of “60 Minutes.” “NCIS” will then arrive Sept. 19 alongside “NCIS: Hawaii.” The network’s all “FBI” programming block — which includes the fifth season premiere of “FBI,” the second season premiere of “FBI: International” and the fourth season premiere of “FBI: Most Wanted” — dominates Tuesday nights beginning Sept. 20. Thursday nights are reserved for CBS’ comedy block, which includes the return of “Young Sheldon” and “Ghosts” on Sept. 29.

CBS also has a handful of new programs to debut this fall, including edgy new drama “East New York” (Oct. 2), romantic reality series “The Real Love Boat” (Oct. 5) and drama “So Help Me Todd” (Sept. 29).

See the entire fall premiere schedule below:

Saturday, Sept. 17

10:00 PM — “48 Hours”

Sunday, Sept. 18

7:30 PM — “60 Minutes”

Monday, Sept. 19

8:00 PM — “The Neighborhood”

8:30 PM — “Bob Hearts Abishola”

9:000 PM — “NCIS”

10:00 PM — “NCIS: Hawaii”

Thursday, Sept. 20

8:00 PM — “FBI”

9:00 PM — “FBI: International”

10:00 PM — “FBI: Most Wanted”

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8:00 PM — “Survivor”

10:00 PM — “The Amazing Race”

Sunday, Sept. 25

8:00 PM — “Big Brother”

Wednesday, Sept. 28

8:00 PM — “Survivor”

9:30 PM — “The Amazing Race

Thursday, Sept. 29

8:00 PM — “Young Sheldon”

8:30 PM — “Ghosts”

9:00 PM — “So Help Me Todd”

10:00 PM — “CSI: Vegas”

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:30 PM — “60 Minutes”

8:30 PM — “The Equalizer”

9:30 PM — “East New York”

Wednesday, Oct. 5

8:00 PM — “Survivor”

9:00 PM — “The Real Love Boat”

10:00 PM — “The Amazing Race”

Friday, Oct. 7

8:00 PM — “S.W.A.T.”

9:00 PM — “Fire Country”

10:00 PM — “Blue Bloods”

Sunday, Oct. 9

7:00 PM — “60 Minutes”

8:00 PM — “The Equalizer”

9:00 PM — “East New York”

10:00 PM — “NCIS: Los Angeles”