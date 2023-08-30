Elaine Bauer Brooks is leaving CBS Media Ventures as EVP of development and multiplatform content, TheWrap has learned.

Bauer Brooks’ exit follows her nine-year tenure at the company within the development department, where she served as head of development for the past four years. Her departure also comes two weeks after CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio announced his retirement as the division was restructured and absorbed under the oversight of Wendy McMahon, who was recently appointed as president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

“This is a special place with one of the most creative and innovative teams in the business, so this was not an easy decision, but it is the right one for me,” Bauer Brooks wrote in a Wednesday memo obtained by TheWrap. She added that she’ll remain at the company until the end of November to help with the transition upon McMahon’s request and that she will share her “‘next chapter’ plans sometime down the road.”

In the memo, Bauer Brooks shared her pride in what she and her team accomplished, specifically spotlighting the launch of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which was her first project as head of development.

“Nothing was more fulfilling than launching ‘Drew’ at the height of the pandemic and then watching it grow into the daytime force that it is today,” Bauer Brooks wrote. “This wouldn’t have been possible without Steve’s vision, support and commitment to taking a big swing. I will forever appreciate that opportunity and his steady hand, which was so critical.”

McMahon’s note sharing the news with CMV also singled out the success of “The Drew Barrymore Show” as a highlight of Bauer Brooks’ time at the company, calling it the “hottest show in daytime.”

“I want to thank Elaine for all her hard work and contributions to CMV over the last nine years,” McMahon wrote. “She has been integral to the success of this division and will truly be missed.”

Later in the memo, McMahon reiterated the company’s “commitment to the first-run syndication business,” and provided an update on hiring a replacement for Bauer Brooks.

“Developing new shows and franchises is a top priority, and we will begin actively recruiting a new head of development and brand extensions,” she continued. “This role will continue to be responsible for first-run development, and will also work more closely with our shows and producers to extend our current brands across all platforms and into the larger Paramount ecosystem.”

Joining CBS Media Ventures in 2014, Bauer Brooks has worked as a key producer across shows including Telepictures’ “Jenny Jones,” Twentieth Television’s “On-Air With Ryan Seacrest” and “Judge Alex,” Style’s “Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane,” “Ruby” and “Style Her Famous,” among others. She has also served as VP of programming for CBS/Eyemark Entertainment and VP development at Imagine Television during her career.