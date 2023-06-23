Wendy McMahon, President, CBS News and Stations

Wendy McMahon, President, CBS News and Stations, speaks to TheWrap for Office With a View.

CBS News, Stations Chief Took a ‘Why Not’ Approach to Career Growth – and It Gave Her an Edge

by | June 23, 2023 @ 1:15 PM

Office With a View: Wendy McMahon took a risk in embracing a new digital role, setting her up to lead the news broadcaster’s streaming strategy

Since grade school, Wendy McMahon knew she wanted to be in local broadcast news. Now president of CBS News and Stations, she’s achieved a path she set for herself early on. But it took getting out of her comfort zone and embracing a challenging digital role to lay the groundwork for her current role — one where she’s embracing streaming alongside linear TV as the next step in her career.

McMahon ran marketing and promotion at local TV stations for 11 years before joining ABC in 2009. In 2015, she got an opportunity to take a broader digital role at the Disney-owned station group. Her response: “Why not?”

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
TikTok

TikTok Is Under Fire: Why a PR Powerhouse Hire and C-Suite Shake-Up Make Sense | Analysis
Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman

‘No Hard Feelings’ Earns $2.15 Million at Thursday Box Office
TCM Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs

Inside the Turmoil at TCM After Executive Exodus: ‘They’re Farming Most People Out’ | Exclusive
David Zaslav Cannes

Warner CEO David Zaslav Is Having a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month
Asteroid City

‘Asteroid City’ and Wes Anderson Are Looking to Boost the Specialty Box Office
TheWrap Roundtable - What Film Writers Want in the Strike

WGA Strike Roundtable: Film Writers Who Go ‘Months Without Pay’ Lobby for 2-Step Payment on Script Rewrites (Video)
"Extraction 2" and "Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King" put an end to Netflix's cold streak.

Netflix Bounces Back With 2 Most-Streamed Movies of the Week | Chart
victoria-clarke-tony-award-win

The Unscripted Tonys Were a Win for CBS and Broadway | Analysis