Craig Robinson coaches media

Coaches+ Media CEO Craig Robinson

Hollywood Kept Calling and Coach Craig Robinson Saw an Opportunity to Create a Content Studio

by | June 9, 2023 @ 3:47 PM

Office With a View: The Coaches+ Media CEO (and Michelle Obama’s brother) applies skills learned from basketball and Wall Street at the production company

As executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, Craig Robinson kept hearing from Hollywood: People wanted to tell the stories of his members and their athletes. That’s where he saw an opportunity to build a new company that ultimately became Coaches+ Media, through which he’s placing coaching-based instruction and media online while also developing its own signature with established outlets.

With a career that bridged sports and Wall Street, Robinson has drawn leadership lessons from many fields.

Raquel "Rocky" Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR, Fox Soul, The Root and more. Raquel was born and raised in Kansas City, Mo, and attended Columbia College Chicago, graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism, with an emphasis in television production. In addition, Raquel is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. 

