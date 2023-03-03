Gratitude Productions' Lindsay Goffman

Gratitude Productions' Lindsay Goffman spoke to TheWrap's Office With a View.

Gratitude Productions Founder on Mining ‘Overlooked’ IP: ‘If You Really Believe in Something, Keep Going’

by | March 3, 2023 @ 9:29 AM

Office With a View: Lindsay Goffman, the executive producer behind ABC’s ”The Company You Keep“ discusses the boom in Korean adaptations

With ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” which is now rounding out its sixth season, Gratitude Productions’ Lindsay Goffman was one of the first executive producers to turn to Korean formats for English adaptation, well ahead of the explosive interest that followed with series like “Squid Game,” “Pachinko” and “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” Now, the prolific producer is setting her sights on optioning a Korean novel for a new show, the first such deal in the industry.

“I feel like there is a real want and hunger for K-dramas,” Goffman told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View. “People are seeing they work.” AI, she added, could ease the burden of translation.

Become a member to read more.

Natalie Oganesyan

Prior to becoming a TV reporter at TheWrap in 2022, Natalie served as a general entertainment news reporter. She has covered film, television, music and business beats for two years, beginning her career as an intern at Variety, where she continued to freelance as a TV features reporter. Since then, Natalie has been a Celebrity News Writer at BuzzFeed and contributed to such publications as Metacritic and Vox Media, where she was part of the company's inaugural Writers Workshop.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
john-wick-4-keanu-reeves

‘John Wick’ and ‘Shazam’ Sequels Top Most Anticipated Films of March | Chart
rupert-lachlan-murdoch

Dominion’s Lawsuit Won’t Break Fox News – But It Opens the Door to Other Financial Troubles | Analysis
M3GAN

‘M3GAN’ Hands Peacock Its First No. 1 Streaming Movie of 2023 | Chart
creed-scream-shazam-john-wick-march-box-office

March Box Office Will Be the ‘Ultimate Stress Test’ for the Movie Theater Business
Cameron Woods Real Estate Story

The ‘Leave It to Beaver’ Street Is Looking More Like Today’s LA
dylan lyons spectrum 13 news death

How Spectrum News’ LA Station Is – and Isn’t – Addressing Reporter Safety After Fatal Orlando Shooting | Exclusive
Armani Jackson as Everett Lang in WOLF PACK streaming on Paramount+ Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Paramount+ © 2022 MTVE All Rights Reserved.

Paramount+ Breaks Out of the Pack of TV’s Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

2023 NAACP Image Awards Scores 2.9 Million Viewers