“True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto is set to develop a Western drama at Amazon.

The untitled series centers on a former outlaw who struggles to make peace with a remaining threat from his past as he protects his new life and family free from crime. As the protagonist takes on an epic journey that wraps danger and romance into one, the series embraces the ensemble found in traditional Westerns as eccentric figures unite to help him on his quest.

Pizzolatto is set to write and direct the drama and will serve as executive produce alongside Mark Johnson, according to media reports.

Amazon Prime Video declined to comment.

The drama series marks Pizzolatto’s first project since exiting his first-look deal with Touchstone Television, after it was reported in January 2021 that his series under the deal, “Redeemer,” which had “True Detective” Season 1 star Matthew McConaughey attached to star, was no longer moving forward.

After creating HBO’s “True Detective,” Pizzolatto remains credited as an executive producer for the fourth season, which has been titled “True Detective: Night Country” and will premiere this year with stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis acting as the leading detective duo.

While Pizzolatto was heavily involved in the first three seasons of the franchise, which made a splash in its 2014 premiere starring McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, Barry Jenkins and Issa Lopez, who serves as a writer for the fourth season, have creative oversight of the fourth season.

Pizzolatto is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Goodman Genow.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.