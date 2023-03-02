John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu to Star in Action Comedy ‘Grand Death Lotto’ for Amazon

John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu are set to star in Prime Video’s action-comedy “Grand Death Lotto,” Amazon Studios announced on Thursday.

Paul Feig is directing the film from a script written by Rob Yescombe (“Outside the Wire”).

“Grand Theft Lotto” will be produced by Roth/Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Feigco Entertainment’s Laura Fischer and Paul Feig. John Cena, Zack Roth, and Rob Yescombe will executive produce.

The synopsis is as follows: “In the very near future, the Grand Lottery has been established in economically challenged California. The only catch? Kill the winner before sundown and you can legally claim their prize. New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.”

The Amazon Original Movie will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Production begins next week.

“Grand Death Lotto is the kind of original idea audiences have been craving, and there’s no one better than the endlessly talented Paul Feig to steer the ship,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to watch John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu bring this fun, action-packed script to life for our Prime Video customers around the world.”

“I love action comedy and extreme physical comedy, and this movie has both in abundance, as well as a boatload of heart and hilarity,” Feig added. “This lotto will make winners of us all.”

Cena recently starred as Peacemaker in the No. 1 HBO Max Original series of the same name. His upcoming credits include the 10th main installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise “Fast X,” Matthew Vaughn-helmed spy thriller “Argylle,” Prime Video’s “Ricky Stanicky,” and the sequel to “Vacation Friends.”

Awkwafina will next be seen in Universal’s “Renfield” opposite Nicolas Cage and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Additionally, she will star opposite Sandra Oh in an upcoming “Untitled Sister Comedy Project” for Hulu and the third season of Comedy Central’s “Nora from Queens.”

Liu’s credits include Disney’s Shang-Chi and “The Legend of The Ten Rings” and Warner Bros.’ upcoming feature “Barbie.”

Cena is repped by WME, Intenta Media, and JSSK. Awkwafina is repped by UTA, Artists First, Schreck Rose & Kovert Creative. Liu is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Feig is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Yescombe is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Curtis Brown.