CBS News is planning a special edition of “CBS News Sunday Morning” to honor the life of beloved former anchor Charles Osgood.

A special “Remembering Charles Osgood” edition will air on Sunday, Jan. 28 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Jane Pauley will anchor the 90-minute special edition tribute, which will feature members of the “CBS News Sunday Morning” team reporting on Osgood’s life at the network and beyond.

The special edition will also feature highlights from Osgood’s one-on-one interviews throughout his tenure with CBS, including artist Keith Haring, chef Julia Child and singer-songwriters Tony Bennett and Chuck Berry.

Osgood, who anchored the broadcast for 22 years prior to retiring in 2016, died on Tuesday at the age of 91. His death came after battling dementia, his family told CBS in its announcement. He died in his New Jersey home.

A four-time competitive Emmy winner who received his fifth recognition in 2017 for lifetime achievement, Osgood was heralded upon his passing by “CBS Sunday Morning” executive producer Rand Morrison as a one-of-a-kind.