CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King to Host New Streaming Shows in Slate Overhaul

CBS News and Stations announced an overhaul Monday that included a new studio in New York, and a new slate of programming. CBS News Miami also became the company’s 13th local streaming service, launching Monday.

The rebranding was announced by Neerah Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, presidents and co-heads of CBS News and Stations.

“We’re unlocking the power of CBS News – streaming the best of our reporting and storytelling on television to viewers everywhere,” Khemlani said in a statement. “From up-to-the-minute reporting from our new live news desk, signature interviews by Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, adventures on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ and ’60 Minutes,’ true crime on ’48 Hours’ – and reporting out of Washington to Kyiv to Beijing – we’re delivering a 24/7 experience with quality journalism from the best news brands in the business.”

The overhaul now brings together national and local live news in addition to content from CBS News’ long-standing shows, according to a release. Local and national reporters and anchors will contribute to the content, which will include new primetime programming.

“CBS News and Stations’ local streaming channels are growing at a rapid pace and will continue this year through the significant expansion of coverage in all of our markets, giving us an additional 15,000 hours of live local news per year by the end of 2022,” McMahon added in a statement. “Our commitment reflects the relevance and importance of local news to audiences across the country. We are excited to launch CBS News Miami today and look forward to completing the rollout of our local streaming channels later this year when we debut CBS News Detroit. Unifying our brands and newsgathering resources positions us to deliver the best local-to-national-to global streaming news experience to our consumers however they want to watch.”

CBS News Streaming Network will air daily live newscasts each day. Tony Dokoupil, co-host of “CBS Mornings,” will join anchors Vladiir Duthiers, Anne-Marie Green, Tanya Rivero, Lana Zak and Elaine Quijano for the daily newscasts, as wel Michelle Miller, Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Jericka Duncan. Network correspondents will also appear on the programming.

At 6 p.m. ET, a nightly political program called “Red and Blue” will air on the streamer. CBS News’ established Washington, D.C. team will take the lead, including Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Nancy Cordes, Weijia Jiang, Ed O’Keefe, Nicole Killion, Scott MacFarlane, Jeff Pegues, Catherine Herridge, Jan Crawford, David Martin, Errol Barnett, Christina Ruffini, Ben Tracy, and Robert Costa.

Primetime will begin at 7 p.m. ET with programming from New York, D.C. and Los Angeles. At 8 p.m., content from “60 Minutes” and “48 Hours” will stream in addition to original programming: “Person-to-Person With Norah O’Donnell,” “Eye on America” and new documentaries from CBS Reports. King will host the first one.

O’Donnell’s “Evening News” will stream in its entirety at 10 p.m.