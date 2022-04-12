Getty Images

Ratings: ‘American Idol’ Outduels CBS’ Broadcast Debut of CMT Music Awards

by | April 12, 2022 @ 2:25 PM

Each drew more than 5 million viewers

The CMT Music Awards aired on broadcast TV for the first time Monday night, impressively drawing more than 5 million total viewers across primetime. That made it fairly easy for CBS to secure the top ratings spot for networks.

“American Idol” performed strongly as well, securing a higher rating than the CMT Awards for the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. hours. The long-running ABC series scored a 0.68 to the CMT Awards’ 0.67.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CNN+ Budget Cuts Loom as 2-Week-Old Streamer Struggles With Low Viewership
Kenedi Anderson

‘American Idol’ Fan Favorite Kenedi Anderson Drops Out of Competition for ‘Personal Reasons’

CMT Music Awards Draw 521% Increase in Viewers in Early Ratings
Sonic the Hedgehog 2

How Paramount’s Big Bet on ‘Sonic’ Is Paying Off With Dual Movie and Streaming Plans
elon musk twitter

How Elon Musk Can Pull Off a Hostile Takeover of Twitter | Analysis

Discovery+ Is the Most In-Demand Streaming Service for Reality Programming | Charts
The Champion Deepfake

How a Polish Film’s Use of AI to Create an English Version Could Bolster the Foreign Movie Market (Exclusive Video)

Warner Bros. Discovery Is Built for the Streaming Wars – If It Can Shed Legacy Baggage | Analysis
Norah O'Donnell

Norah O’Donnell Extends ‘CBS Evening News’ Contract Beyond 2024 Election
dancing with the stars

How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Long Ratings Dip Led to Disney+ Streaming Move

Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Upstaged by Spinoff Series ‘Station 19’ as ABC Takes the Night