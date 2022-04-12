Each drew more than 5 million viewers
The CMT Music Awards aired on broadcast TV for the first time Monday night, impressively drawing more than 5 million total viewers across primetime. That made it fairly easy for CBS to secure the top ratings spot for networks.
“American Idol” performed strongly as well, securing a higher rating than the CMT Awards for the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. hours. The long-running ABC series scored a 0.68 to the CMT Awards’ 0.67.
Both Fox and The CW were back with new offerings this week, after a night of reairs last Monday.
CBS — which aired the CMT Music Awards from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. — was first in ratings among the major networks with a 0.67 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 5.3 million, according to official numbers.
ABC was second in ratings with a 0.59 and in total viewers with 4.9 million. “American Idol” scored a 0.68 rating and 5.3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “The Good Doctor” drew a 0.39 rating and 4 million total viewers.
Fox was third in ratings with a 0.54 and in total viewers with 4.7 million. “9-1-1” aired to a 0.62 rating and 5.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “911: Lone Star” got a 0.45 rating and 4.2 million total viewers.
NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.26 and in total viewers with 1.5 million. “American Song Contest” earned a 0.28 rating and 1.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Endgame” got a 0.21 rating and 1.5 million total viewers.
The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.08 and in total viewers with 398,000. “All American” had a 0.1 rating and 467,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “All American: Homecoming” secured a 0.07 rating and 329,000 total viewers.
Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision was first in ratings with a 0.5 and in total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.5 rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 rating and 1.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 rating and 1.9 million total viewers.
Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.2 and in total viewers with 904,000. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.2 rating and 869,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.2 rating and 1.2 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.2 rating and 633,000 total viewers.
