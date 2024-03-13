CBS Sports Ad Sales Boss John Bogusz to Exit

Longtime CBS Sports ad sales boss John Bogusz is set to exit the network, TheWrap has learned.

Bogusz will depart from his post as EVP of CBS Sports ad sales after this year’s upcoming NCAA tournament and Masters golf competition, marking an end to his 26-year run at the network.

“After more than 26 years of dedicated service to our company, John Bogusz will be hanging up his cleats as Executive Vice President, CBS Sports Sales,” Paramount ad sales leaders Jo Ann Ross and John Halley wrote in an internal memo sharing the news. “John has decided to retire after the NCAA tournament and the Masters, capping an incredible run at Paramount.”

Across his time at the Paramount Global-owned network, the executive has shepherded ad sales for CBS Sports’ wide portfolio of sports programming, including Masters Tournaments, NCAA March Madness, Sunday NFL games and the Super Bowl. His retirement follows the record-breaking Super Bowl LVIII, for which 30-second spots airing across CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ ranged between $6.5 million and $7 million. A successor for Bogusz has not yet been named.

“John has also been the consummate collaborator, building strong and long-lasting relationships with our clients and the various sports leagues, partnering with departments across the organization, and embodying the spirit of teamwork and the ‘roll-up-your-sleeves’ work ethic that defines Paramount Advertising,” the memo continued.

Kicking off his career as a Senior Media Planner at Young & Rubicam, Bogusz had worked in sales across ABC and Univision before initially joining CBS in 1998 as SVP of Daytime, where he then transitioned into sports sales in 2002. Over his 45-year career, Bogusz has had a hand in ad sales for franchises, including Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40,” “All My Children,” the Academy Awards and “NYPD Blue,” as well as a variety of sports programming, including the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, the PGA Championship, the Final Four and eight Super Bowls.

“Throughout this arc, John has demonstrated incomparable leadership and dedication to the many people he generously mentored, and we are so fortunate to have had him as part of our team,” the memo read. “Please join us in expressing our heartfelt gratitude to John for his countless contributions to CBS and Paramount and wishing him all the very best as he takes on the next chapter.”

Variety first reported the news.