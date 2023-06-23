We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

All the Hollywood Stars Who Share the Cancer Zodiac Sign: From Selena Gomez to Tom Cruise

Cancer season is here!

| June 23, 2023 @ 11:14 AM
Fantasia Barrino, Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara (Photo credit: (Getty Images)
Fantasia Barrino, Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara (Photo credit: (Getty Images)

Gemini season is over, which means it's time to celebrate the creative, sassy and sometimes competitive Cancers. 

"There's no crying in baseball," words uttered by one of Hollywood's most famous cancers when Tom Hanks played Jimmy Dugan in "A League of Their Own." And funny enough, being in tune with their emotions is a well-known trait of cancer.

 

They're  tough on the outside but oh-so-mushy on the inside. They take being fashionable to a new level and they're the best types of friends to call when you need to vent. And while they're kind hearts, empathetic personalities and nurturing behavior make them some of the most reliable and dependable people, crossing them – even just once – could land you in the doghouse forever. 

 

Here's a list of Hollywood's most famous cancers in the TV and film industry. 

Chris Pratt (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Chris Pratt (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Chris Pratt - June 21

 

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor celebrated his birthday on the first day of cancer season June 21, 1979.

 

Other celeb cancers with this birthday include Carrie Preston, Juliette Lewis and Doug Savant.

meryl streep
Meryl Streep (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Meryl Streep - June 22

 

Three-time Oscar award-winning actor Meryl Streep was born on June 22, 1949.

 

Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper and Porsha Williams were also born this day.

Selma Blair (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Selma Blair (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Selma Blair - June 23

 

"Cruel Intentions" to "Legally Blonde" star Selma Blair came into this world on June 23, 1972.

 

Other celeb cancers with this birthday include Frances McDormand.

Mindy Kaling (Getty Images)
Mindy Kaling (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling - June 24 

 

Writer, producer and actress Mindy Kaling, born on June 24, 1979, is best known for her role as Kelly Kapoor on "The Office."

 

Other famous cancers who celebrate this birthday are actor Peter Weller, actress Minka Kelly and Beanie Feldstein.

Linda Cardellini (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Linda Cardellini (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Linda Cardellini - June 25

 

The "Dead to Me" star was born on June 25, 1975.

 

Cardellini shares her birthday with actor, comedian and TV executive Ricky Gervais. 

jacob elordi
Jacob Elordi (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Jacob Elordi - June 26

 

Elordi creeped fans out playing Nick Jacobs on HBO's hit series "Euphoria." He was born on June 26, 1997.

 

Nick Offerman, Jennette McCurdy and Aubrey Plaza also share this birthday.

Tobey Maguire (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Tobey Maguire (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Tobey McGuire - June 27

 

Our forever Spider-Man Tobey McGuire was born on June 27, 1975. 

 

Actor-musician H.E.R. and filmmaker J.J. Abrams were also born on this day.

Mel Brooks (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Mel Brooks (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Mel Brooks - June 28

 

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks was born on June 28, 1926. 

 

Others born on this day are tech executive Elon Musk, actress Kathy Bates, actress Tichinia Arnold  and actor John Cusack. 

Gary Busey (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Gary Busey (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Gary Busey - June 29

 

Oscar-winning actor Gary Busey was born on June 29, 1994. He is best known for playing Buddy Holly in "The Buddy Holly Story."

 

Charlamagne Tha God, Lily Rabe, Gary Busey, Sharon Lawrence and Melora Hardin all share this same birthday. 

Fantasia Barrino (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Fantasia Barrino (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Fantasia Barrino - June 30

 

Fantasia Barrino, who stars in the upcoming musical adaptation of Alice Walker's classic 1982 book "The Color Purple," was born on June 30, 1984.

 

Alicia Fox and Angela Raiola also share the same birthday.

Dan Aykroyd (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Dan Aykroyd (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Dan Aykroyd - July 1

 

Having starred in Hollywood movie classics "The Blues Brothers", "Coneheads" and "Ghostbusters," Dan Aykroyd kicked off the first day of the July cancer era on July 1, 1952.

 

Raini Rodriguez, Pamela Anderson, Storm Reid, Chlöe Bailey and Chosen Jacobs all share the same birthday. 

Larry David (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Larry David (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Larry David - July 2

 

The hilarious writer-producer and "Seinfeld" creator was born on July 2, 1947.

 

Celebs who share the same birthday are Margot Robbie, Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale, Saweetie, Vince Staples and Elizabeth Reaser 

Tom Cruise (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Tom Cruise (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Tom Cruise - July 3 

 

The "Mission Impossible" star came into this world on July 3, 1962.

 

Patrick Wilson, Olivia Munn and Montel Williams were also born on this day.

Malia Obama at White House State Dinner
Malia Obama (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Malia Obama - July 4

 

Malia Obama, who made her TV writing debut on Donald Glover's "Swarm," was born on July 4, 1998.

 

Neil Simon, Safaree Samuels , Mike Sorrentino, Alex Hibbert and Laci Mosely also share this same birthday.

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart attends the Netflix's "True Story" New York Screening at the Whitby Hotel on November 18, 2021
Kevin Hart (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Kevin Hart - July 6

 

Comedian, actor, entrepreneur and producer Kevin Hart was born on July 6, 1979.

 

The celebs who share his birthday include 50 Cent, Sylvestor Stallon, Tia and Tamera Mowery and Larsa Pippen.

Cree Summer (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Cree Summer (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Cree Summer - July 7

 

Some fans know her from "A Different World" while others may know her as the voice of "Susie Carmichael" on Nickelodeon's "The Rugrats." Cree Summer was born on July 7, 1969.

 

Comedian Jim Gaffigan also shares her birthday.

Milo Ventimiglia (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Milo Ventimiglia - July 8

 

Milo Ventimiglia won the hearts of fans as Jack Pearson on NBC's "This Is Us." His birth date is July 8, 1977.

 

Kevin Bacon, Jaden Smith, Maya Hawk, Sophia Bush, Angelica Huston, Lance Gross all share a July 8 birthday.

 

Tom Hanks walks a red carpet on October 13, 2016 in Rome, Italy.
Tom Hanks (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Tom Hanks - July 9

 

From "Forrest Gump," "Cast Away," "Saving Private Ryan" and the 2022 hit film "Elvis," Tom Hanks has earned his Hollywood status. The cancer king was born July 9, 1956.

 

Others celebs who celebrate on this day include, Kiely Williams, Jimmy Smits, Fred Savage, Kevin O'Leary.

Sofia Vergara (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Sofia Vergara (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara - July 10

 

The "Modern Family" actress was born July 10, 1973.

 

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Conor Angus Cloud Hickey and Erika Jayne also have July 10 as their birthday.

lisa rinna
Lisa Rinna (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Lisa Rinna - July 11

 

Longtime actress and former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna was born on July 11, 1963. 

 

Actress Mindy Sterling was born the same day.

Richard Simmons (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Richard Simmons (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Richard Simmons - July 12

 

Famous American fitness personality and public figure Richard Simmons was born on July 12, 1948.

 

Charlie Murphy, Phoebe Tonkin, Michelle Rodriguez, Topher Grace and Steve Howey also share this birthday.

Ken Jeong (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Ken Jeong (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Ken Jeong - July 13

 

Comedian, actor and physician Ken Jeong was born on July 13, 1969. He's starred in several hit projects, including "Hangover" franchise and NBC's "Community."

 

Wyatt Oleff, Harrison Ford. Tom Kenny and Patrick Stewart were also born on July 13.

William Hanna
William Hanna (Photo credit: Getty Images)

William Hanna - July 14, 1910

 

Late renowned animator and cartoonist William Hanna is well-known for creating "Tom and Jerry," and voicing the two title characters. Hanna, who was born on July 14, 1910, founded the animation studio and production company Hanna Barbera alongside Joseph Barbera.

 

Actress-comedian Jane Lynch and actor Jackie Earle Haley both share the same birthday as Hanna.

Actor Forest Whitaker attends the"Black Nativity" premiere at The Apollo Theater on November 18, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Forest Whitaker - (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Forest Whitaker - July 15, 1961

 

"Godfather of Harlem" star, Forest Whitaker, was born on July 15, 1961.

 

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, comedian Eddie Griffin, actress Diane Kruger, rapper and realitt star Jim Jones and actor Brian Austin Green.

will ferrell
Will Ferrell (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Will Ferrell - July 16

 

Longtime "Saturday Night Live" star and the villain in Warner Bros' upcoming "Barbie," Will Ferrell, was born on July 16, 1976.

 

Actress Alexandra Shipp and actor Corey Feldman also have the same birthday.

David Hasselhoff (Photo credit: Getty Images)
David Hasselhoff (Photo credit: Getty Images)

David Hasselhoff - July 17 

 

The Baltimore, Maryland native was born on July 17, 1952. He's best known for his roles in "Knight Rider," "Baywatch" and "The Spongebob Movie."

 

Actors Donald Sutherland and Beth Littleford are birthday twins with Hasselhoff.

 

Vin Diesel (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Vin Diesel (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Vin Diesel - July 18

 

The "Fast & Furious" star, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, was born on July 18, 1967.

 

Other cancers who were born on this day include Wendy Williams, Kristen Bell and Priyanka Chopra.  

Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Benedict Cumberbatch - July 19

 

He's played "Doctor Strange," Sherlock Holmes in "Sherlock" and Alan Turing in "The Imitation Game." Benedict Cumberbatch was born on July 19, 1976.

 

Actor Jared Padalecki and rocker Brian May share the same birthday.

Sandra Oh (Getty Images)
Sandra Oh (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Oh - July 20

 

"Grey's Anatomy," "Killing Eve," and "Turning Red" are just some of the projects on Sandra Oh's resume. The cancer queen was born on July 20, 1971. 

 

July 20 is also the day Omar Epps, Natalie Wood and Paige Hurd were born.

Robin Williams (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Robin Williams (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Robin Williams - July 21

 

The late comedian and actor Robin Williams was born on July 21, 1951. He is best known for his roles as the titular "Mrs. Doubtfire," Genie in Disney's animated feature "Aladdin" and Robin in the film "Hook."

 

Actors Josh Hartnett, Chrishell Stause, Rory Culkin, Diane Guerrero and Edward Herrmann also celebrate their birthdays on this day. 

Selena Gomez (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez - July 22

 

Singer, actress and businessman Selena Gomez is currently starring in the hit series "Only Murders in the Building." She was born on July 22, 1992, ending the cancer season.

 

Actor William Dafoe, actor Danny Glover, actor Keegan Allen, late game show Alex Trebek, comedian-actor David Spade, actress Jaz Sinclair, actor-musician Bre-Z and actor-comedian John Leguizamo were all born on this day as well.