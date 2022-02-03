Celebrity Big Brother

CBS

‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Premiere Can’t Push CBS Past NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Reruns in Total Viewers

by | February 3, 2022 @ 9:11 AM

But CBS wins Wednesday’s key-demo ratings battle

“Celebrity Big Brother” was Wednesday’s highest-rated show among adults 18-49, but it didn’t draw enough eyeballs (of any age) to push CBS past NBC and its “One Chicago Reruns.” Don’t blame “Big Brother” or “The Amazing Race,” however, it was 10 o’clock’s “Good Sam” episode that dragged CBS’ primetime averages down. Still, with “Chicago Med,” “Fire” and “P.D.” in repeats, CBS was No. 1 in the key demo in terms of primetime ratings averages.

ABC and Fox bested the NBC encores in the key demo. The CW didn’t do any damage to the other nets last night, but it had a nice evening grading on a curve.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Zucker CNN texts

Jeff Zucker’s Complicated CNN Legacy: Leaked Insider Texts Say He ‘Destroyed’ the Network
jeff zucker cnn

Jeff Zucker’s CNN Legacy: A 29% Drop in the Key Demo Audience During His 9 Years in Charge
jeff zucker chris cuomo jason kilar cnn

Chris Cuomo’s Revenge? Inside Jeff Zucker’s Sudden Ouster as CNN President | Analysis
the-book-of-boba-fett-episode-2-image-2

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Continues Reign as the Most In-Demand New Series
(Fox)

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Real Dirty Dancing’ Debut Gets Put in a Corner
Husam (Sam) Asi, HFPA member

HFPA Member Sam Asi Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 3 Women (Exclusive)

How ViacomCBS Streaming Bosses Decide Whether a Show Goes to Paramount+ or Showtime
The Good Dish

‘Dr. Oz’ Spinoff’s Debut Ratings Down One Third From Final Week of ‘Dr. Oz’
betty white

Ratings: NBC’s Betty White Celebration Draws 4.1 Million Viewers
Sweet Tooth

Substack Adds New Creators as Comics Program Expands

Burner Phones in Beijing: How China Could Overshadow Its Own Olympics – and NBC’s Coverage