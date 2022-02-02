Ratings: Fox’s ‘Real Dirty Dancing’ Debut Gets Put in a Corner

CBS rules Tuesday with the return of ”FBI“ shows

“Real Dirty Dancing’s” total-viewer tally did even worse than halving its lead-in’s average. “The Resident” at 9 received a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million total viewers.

Fox was playing in the ratings muck with Tuesday’s premiere of “The Real Dirty Dancing.” The competition series settled for a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 and just 1.5 million total viewers. That key-demo rating was half what its lead-in, “The Resident,” averaged.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “FBI” at 8 p.m. earned a 0.6 rating and 7.3 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI: International” drew a 0.6 rating and 6.1 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 received a 0.5 rating and 5.7 million total viewers.

NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4. NBC was second in total viewers with 2.6 million, ABC was third with 2.5 million.

For NBC, “American Auto” at 8 had a 0.3 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Grand Crew” got a 0.3 rating and 1.4 million total viewers. “This Is Us” at 9 scored a 0.8 rating and 4.4 million total viewers. “The Wall” at 10, which was coded as a special, received a 0.3 rating and 1.8 million total viewers.

For ABC, “Judge Steve Harvey” at 8 posted a 0.6 rating and 3.8 million total viewers. At 9, “Abbott Elementary” earned a 0.5 rating and 2.6 million total viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 had a 0.4 rating and 1.9 million total viewers. Repeats followed.

Fox was fourth in ratings with a 0.3 and in total viewers with 2.4 million.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 664,000. “Superman & Lois” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 808,000 total viewers. At 9, “Naomi” got a 0.1 rating and 521,000 total viewers.

We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language broadcast networks Univision and Telemundo.