(Fox)

(Fox)

Ratings: Fox’s ‘Real Dirty Dancing’ Debut Gets Put in a Corner

by | February 2, 2022 @ 8:54 AM

CBS rules Tuesday with the return of ”FBI“ shows

Fox was playing in the ratings muck with Tuesday’s premiere of “The Real Dirty Dancing.” The competition series settled for a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49 and just 1.5 million total viewers. That key-demo rating was half what its lead-in, “The Resident,” averaged.

“Real Dirty Dancing’s” total-viewer tally did even worse than halving its lead-in’s average. “The Resident” at 9 received a 0.4 rating and 3.2 million total viewers.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

