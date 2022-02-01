‘Dr. Oz’ Spinoff’s Debut Ratings Down One Third From Final Week of ‘Dr. Oz’

“The Good Dish” served up some lukewarm ratings in its premiere week, the week ending Jan. 23. The “Dr. Oz” spinoff, hosted by Mehmet Oz’s daughter Daphne Oz, debuted to a 0.4 rating. That’s 33% lower than what “Dr. Oz” averaged the prior week, which was its final week.

“The Good Dish” was the replacement show for “Dr. Oz” in most markets. “Dr. Oz” ended when Mehmet Oz entered the senate race in Pennsylvania.

In addition to Daphne Oz, “The Good Dish” is also hosted by Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. The trio did a weekly cooking segment on “Dr. Oz.”

On Nov. 30, the cardiothoracic surgeon turned daytime-TV host formally announced that he’s entering the Republican primary field to replace the outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey. He becomes the latest TV or movie star to seek public office, following the likes of Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump, Al Franken, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cynthia Nixon, the “Sex & the City” actress who unsuccessfully ran for New York governor.

“Dr. Oz” was previously renewed through the 2022-23 season, which would have taken it well into any potential Senate career if Oz were to win next year.

“Dr. Oz” ended on Jan. 14. Three days later, “The Good Dish” premiered in 90% of the country.

For the third straight week, “Dr. Phil” was the No. 1 talk show, with a 1.8 in ratings. That was flat with the show’s prior-week performance.

“Ellen” (a 1.1, +10%) and “Wendy Williams” (a 0.8, +14%) were the only talk shows to grow week to week. “Wendy” was guest-hosted by Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell that week. Wendy Williams has been out for months while attending to health issues.

Elsewhere, “Kelly Clarkson” had a 1.0 rating and “Drew Barrymore” had a 0.6 rating.