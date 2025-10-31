Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2025 | Photos

TGIF and happy Halloween! This year, celebrity costumes and their accompanying photo shoots are only getting bigger and better.
Though it is just the beginning of the Halloweekend festivities, the stars have already turned some impeccable looks. Demi Lovato paid homage to her spooky internet meme “Poot Lovato” while other stars recreated iconic film and TV characters. Ed Sheeran stunned as Pennywise in front of the Brooklyn bridge, and makeup influencer James Charles nailed his eerily accurate Aunt Gladys from “Weapons” costume.
Alix Earle and Paris Hilton embodied pop superstars Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, respectively, while Gaga herself transformed into the “Garden of Eden,” referencing a song off her latest album “Mayhem.”
Keep reading to see the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2025.