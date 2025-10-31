Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2025 | Photos

TGIF and happy Halloween! This year, celebrity costumes and their accompanying photo shoots are only getting bigger and better.

Though it is just the beginning of the Halloweekend festivities, the stars have already turned some impeccable looks. Demi Lovato paid homage to her spooky internet meme “Poot Lovato” while other stars recreated iconic film and TV characters. Ed Sheeran stunned as Pennywise in front of the Brooklyn bridge, and makeup influencer James Charles nailed his eerily accurate Aunt Gladys from “Weapons” costume.

Alix Earle and Paris Hilton embodied pop superstars Lady Gaga and Britney Spears, respectively, while Gaga herself transformed into the “Garden of Eden,” referencing a song off her latest album “Mayhem.”

Keep reading to see the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2025.

Quen Blackwell and Larray as “White Chicks”

Demi Lovato as Poot Lovato

Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone as “Zootopia”

Ed Sheeran as Pennywise

Coco Jones as “Dreamgirls”

Janelle Monáe as the Cat in the Hat

Winnie Harlow as Whitney Houston

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

Alix Earle as Lady Gaga

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager as Miranda Priestly and Anna Wintour

James Charles as Gladys from “Weapons”

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin as Hugh Hefner and a Playboy Bunny

Lady Gaga as the Garden of Eden

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash as Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Charli D’Amelio as Cher

Julia Fox as Jackie Kennedy

Teyana Taylor as Perfidia Beverly Hills from “One Battle After Another”