Josh Gad Confirms ‘Central Park’ Is ‘Sadly Done’ at Apple TV+

Josh Gad reflected on the cancellation of Apple TV+’s animated musical comedy “Central Park” after three seasons.

When asked about the series’ status on Threads, the executive producer, who voices the character of Birdie, responded to a fan: “Sadly, it’s done.”

The series follows the Tillerman family, who live an unconventional life in New York’s bustling Central Park, which Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) manages. When a wealthy hotel heiress named Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) seeks to buy up all the park’s land to turn it into condos, the Tillermans must fight to save the park while dealing with their own issues.

In addition to Gad, Odom. Jr, and Tucci, “Central Park” starred Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Emmy Raver-Lampman, who took over the role of Molly in Season 2 previously voiced by Kristen Bell. (Bell returned to the series in Season 3 to voice the character of Abby.)

“Central Park” is written and executive produced by Gad, Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah and Janelle Momary-Neely also served as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.