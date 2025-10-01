‘Chad Powers’ Release Guide: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“Chad Powers,” Hulu’s delightful, absurd new “Mrs. Doubtfire”-inspired twist on the traditional underdog sports story, has finally arrived on the streaming service. Featuring a megawatt-caliber star performance from Glen Powell, the series offers an entirely different look at the world of collegiate football than viewers have likely ever seen before. Along the way, however, “Chad Powers” also promises to touch on many of the familiar themes of redemption and perseverance that fans have come to expect from sports movies and TV shows.

Here is how, when and where you can watch new episodes of “Chad Powers.”

When does “Chad Powers” premiere?

“Chad Powers” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 30.

How can I watch “Chad Powers”?

“Chad Powers” streams exclusively on Hulu, but you can also catch it on Disney+ if you have a Hulu and Disney+ streaming bundle.

When do new episodes come out?

The first two episodes of “Chad Powers” premiered together on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Its remaining four installments are set to debut one at a time every Tuesday through Oct. 28. You can find the series’ full episodic release schedule below.

Episode 1 — Sept. 30

Episode 2 — Sept. 30

Episode 3 — Oct. 7

Episode 4 — Oct. 14

Episode 5 — Oct. 21

Episode 6 — Oct. 28

What is “Chad Powers” about?

“Chad Powers” centers on a star college quarterback whose career falls apart after a disastrous on-field mistake. Desperate for a second shot, the series follows him as he uses prosthetics and a wig to transform himself and join a struggling small college football team under the guise of being an entirely new, fake player.

Who is in the cast?

Glen Powell (“Twisters,” “Anyone But You”) leads the cast of “Chad Powers” as its central, failed star football player. Its supporting cast includes Steve Zahn (“Silo”), Toby Huss (“Halt and Catch Fire”), Perry Mattfeld (“In the Dark”), Wynn Everett (“The Newsroom”), Clayne Crawford (“Rectify”), Colton Ryan (“The Girl From Plainville”), Frankie A. Rodriguez (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”), Gabriel LaBelle (“The Fabelmans”), Xavier Mills (“Forever”) and Quentin Plair (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

Watch the trailer: