“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski will take his love of assassin films to Warner Bros. as director and producer of the action film “Shibumi,” which now has “Operation Finale” screenwriter Matthew Orton attached to pen the script.

Orton will adapt the script from the 1979 novel of the same name written by Rodney William Whitaker under the pen name Trevanian. It follows the skilled, multilingual assassin Nicholai Hel, who is trained in the “Naked/Kill” technique that involves killing targets with ordinary objects. The novel follows his deadly missions for American intelligence and his quiet retired life in France, all before he is asked to help take down the Mother Company, a shadowy collective that holds control over the world’s energy supply.

Stahelski will produce with Alex Young and Jason Spitz through his 87Eleven production company. The filmmaker, who last year appeared in Warner’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” is also in postproduction on “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which Lionsgate will release in March. He is also producer on several “Wick” spinoffs, including the Peacock miniseries “The Continental” and the spinoff film “Ballerina” starring Ana De Armas.

