ChaiFlicks is launching its third annual free Hanukah Film Festival. The world’s leading streaming platform for Jewish storytelling will begin its latest iteration on the first night of Hanukah, which this year falls on Dec. 7. The film festival, which this year features a “Heroes” theme, is available to all ChaiFlicks subscribers globally and is also free for anyone that would like to enjoy all eight nights’ worth of films.

Among the movies set to run during this year’s event are “Nicky’s Family” (Dec. 7), “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” (Dec. 8), “The Ritchie Boys” (Dec. 9), “Golda” (Dec. 10), “Hannah Arendt” (Dec. 11), “An Act of Defiance” (Dec. 12), “Slavery to Freedom” (Dec. 13) and “Sylvia: Tracing Blood” (Dec. 14).

ChaiFlicks will also launch a specifically themed “Orthodox Life” programming week on Dec. 16. The site will premiere two new titles, the three-episode series “Match Made in Heaven” and the documentary “Divorce Denied” (Dec. 20). Also debuting on the platform, on Dec. 23, will be “A Life Apart – Hasidism in America,” narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker and Leonard Nimoy.

ChaiFlicks

“We are thrilled to bring back our Hanukkah Film Festival for a third straight year, this time with a ‘Heroes’ theme that we believe is appropriate given all that is going on in the world,” said ChaiFlicks Co-Founder Bill Weiner. “We hope that our subscribers will enjoy these acclaimed films and that many others will take advantage of our offer to view them for free.”

Launched in August of 2020, ChaiFlicks has over 2,500 hours of acclaimed films, television series, documentaries, and short films. Available on every major streaming device, ChaiFlicks is now streaming in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

ChaiFlicks just debuted its first original series, “Schmoozing and Cruising,” on November 16, with new episodes debuting every two weeks. The half-hour unscripted series explores innovative Kosher restaurants and food establishments (including food trucks and delivery services) across the U.S. and features different themes with each episode, including Kosher BBQ, pizza, donuts and even Chinese food.

And earlier in November, ChaiFlicks launched the fourth season of hit series “Wartime Girls,” which follows three young Polish women as they fight Nazi occupation of their country during World War II. The first three seasons are currently available on ChaiFlicks.