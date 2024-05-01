What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Fallout” has done it again. Amazon’s series adaptation of the popular video game franchise holds the No. 1 position for the second week in a row. “Dune: Part Two” continues to be a fan favorite and remains at No. 2 for the fifth week running, an especially noteworthy feat considering it held down the top spot for several weeks before dipping to second.

Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” claws its way to No. 3 following the release of its official trailer. Horror-thriller “Abigail,” which opened in theaters April 19, joins the list at No. 4. Netflix’s period piece romance series “Bridgerton” rounds out the Top 5 as the Season 3 premiere nears. Spring blockbusters “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” and “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” spend another week at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

As the NBA playoffs begin, “NBA Basketball” comes in at No. 8, while sports drama “Challengers” arrives at No. 9. The buzzy sports romance, starring Zendaya and directed by Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me by Your Name”), opened in theaters on April 26. HBO’s “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon” reemerges to round out the Top 10, ahead of Season 2, which premieres June 16 on Max.

Weekly Top 10