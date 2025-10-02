Channing Tatum recalled the awkward time he had when he dropped his drawers for that infamous, and rather revealing, “The Lost City” leech scene with co-star Sandra Bullock.

The discussion happened during the actor’s appearance on Thursday’s “Hot Ones,” where host Sean Evans asked him if the rumor was true that he had to do 50 takes of the scene because he couldn’t help but laugh at the line: “They’re sucking on my butt like a Jamba Juice.”

Before answering, he let out a little giggle and then admitted, “Yeah,” it’s kind of true.”

“It wasn’t 50 takes, but it was a lot — more than it needed to be,” Tatum continued as he explained the entire backstory.

“It was the second day of filming,” Tatum said, before removing his jacket to prep for the heat of the wing and the backstory. He shared that it’s more or less an awkward situation when you have to show your private parts to a room full of strangers — in his case, the cast and crew. He noted that luckily he was more familiar with Bullock since their children go to the same school.

“You have to walk on to set and you have to be like, ‘Hello, everyone. My name’s Chan,’” Tatum said. “I know we’ve only had really one more day to get to know each other, so you’re going to see my d—k today. We’re going to get to know each other very well. This is my d—k. My name’s Chan. I’ll get to know your names later.”

He added that the “weirder” part of the situation was Bullock having to go into an entire monologue rather than having her pick leeches from his butt.

“It’s like a fever dream to even explain any of this,” Tatum shared.

Bullock has discussed the scene before, previously telling “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert that Tatum was “stupid naked” in the film.

“There is a full cheek … but I don’t believe we showed the full left cheek,” she said at the time, explaining that none of it was CGI.

“I had to spend some time down there,” Bullock said. “In all honesty if you’re down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you’re looking directly at it, you’ll get nothing done.”

Watch Bullock’s remarks below.

You can watch Channing Tatum’s full “Hot Ones” interview in the video above.







