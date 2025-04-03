Channing Tatum Robs a McDonald’s in First ‘Roofman’ Footage

Channing Tatum took the CinemaCon stage on Thursday to introduce “Roofman.”

In his speech, Tatum mentioned Jeffrey Manchester, who infamously robbed 60 McDonald’s locations. The clip he shared starts on the roof of a McDonald’s as Tatum as Manchester attempts a robbery inside. Post-robbery, we see Manchester as a family man at a birthday party before the police arrive to arrest him and he gets sent to prison.

“The trick is stop, hide,” Manchester says as he enters a Toys”R”Us. “Find a place nobody will look.”

Paramount will release “Roofman,” the upcoming film from “The Place Beyond the Pines” director Derek Cianfrance, on Oct. 3 as part of a first-look deal with Miramax, which acquired the film for distribution in the U.S. and other specific territories.

Based on a true story, the film stars Channing Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger who falls on hard times and resorts to robbing various McDonald’s, earning the media nickname “Roofman” for how he carves holes in the roofs of the fast food joints to pull off his heists.

After escaping from prison, he starts a new life while hiding in a toy store, falling in love with a single mother, played by Kirsten Dunst, and her two daughters. However, his criminal past and a final robbery threaten to destroy his chance at redemption.

Peter Dinklage also stars in the film, which Cianfrance co-wrote with Kirk Gunn. Lynette Howell Taylor, Dylan Sellers, Jamie Patricof and Duncan Montgomery are producers.