Taylor Swift has taken over Los Angeles with a six-night run of her Eras Tour inside Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. The shows draw tens of thousands of fans each, including a range of Hollywood A-listers. One of the attendees Saturday night was “Magic Mike” himself, Channing Tatum, who appeared to have been attending the show with his 10-year-old daughter, Evie.

In photos shared by CBS anchor/Oprah bestie Gayle King, Tatum posed alongside King with a girl who appears to be Evie lurking in the background. Tatum wore cut-off jean shorts and a black T-shirt with a bright pastel-lettered message: “It’s me, hi, I’m the daddy, it’s me.”

The reference to the hook of Swift’s hit single “Anti-Hero” isn’t where his Swiftie spirit stops, either. Along with a heart drawn in glitter paint around his left eye, King also captured Tatum on camera in multiple clips, showing that the former dancer still has moves.

He shows off for the camera, delivering a wave, flipping his wrist featuring a bright Swift concert wristband, and poses while grooving to the beat filling the stadium.

King was in attendance with her own adult daughter, Kirby Bumpus. She praised both Tatum and “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown for going “all in” with their fandom Saturday night.

Swift is taking Sunday off for a respite in the middle of her L.A. shows, before heading back to SoFi on Monday through Wednesday to close out this leg of the tour before Swift goes international and heads to Mexico later this month.

The sparkly outfits are on brand for Tatum — in recent years, he started writing a series of books built around the character “Sparkella.” The books’ stories explore the bond between a father and his daughter. Tatum is set to star in the film adaptation of the books.