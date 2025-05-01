Chappell Roan’s Next Career Move Is Becoming a Film Actress, According to John Waters

Chappell Roan is still riding the high of her lesbian country hit “The Giver,” but the Grammy-winning recording artist apparently has a fan in John Waters — and he thinks he’s got her next career move pinned.

In a wide-ranging interview with W Magazine, Roan, covering the fashion publication’s Pop Issue, was asked if her overnight blast to fame led to film offers flooding in.

The “Pink Pony Club” singer didn’t exactly answer the question, but she did recount a meet-cute she had with the prolific Waters just the night before.

“I met John Waters last night, which was insane. One of my idols! And I was talking about how there are only so many ‘firsts’ you can have with your career,” Roan said. “And he said, ‘No, no, no — there are all the firsts to go through when you become an actress!’ And I said, ‘I’m not an actress — what are you talking about?’ He said, ‘Every singer is an actress!’”

The encounter left Roan thinking: “OK, maybe I am! Damn! If John Waters says I’m an actress, maybe I am!”

It’s not the first time Roan has given Waters a shoutout while making the press rounds for her new single, “The Giver” — which will presumably lead her highly anticipated, as-yet-announced follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.” Interviewing on the “Las Culturistas” podcast earlier this month with hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Roan credited Waters and the art of drag as being formative to her as an artist and queer person. Growing up in Missouri, she said, did not allow for such culture to permeate her life, and when she saw her first drag show, she admitted to being a bit taken aback.

“That has taken a long time for me to be like, that is in my blood now. And to realize all of that, how it freaked me out at first, was really just me not having any gay culture at all expressed in my life whatsoever,” she shared. “I had no idea who John Waters was, and it was so cool to see a whole community of people being gross on purpose for the sake of pearl-clutching. That is amazing to me.”

Roan then listed some of the left-of-center attributes that she’s drawn to — all of which feel at home in Waters’ body of work.

“I love tackiness, I f–king love grit, I love bad hair, I love bad style, I love cameltoe,” she said. “I love, love, love a bad dye-job — I love roots. I f–king love when people get their teeth knocked out. I love that s–t! Give me a nip slip, that’s the least you could do. That culture of, like, trashy-on-purpose is so freeing to me.”

Watch her full “Las Culturistas” appearance from April 16 below:

Roan won her first Grammy for Best New Artist in February of this year, coming hot off the chart-topping successes of her debut album and its follow-up single “Good Luck, Babe!” She was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Good Luck, Babe!” and “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.