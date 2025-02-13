After Chappell Roan’s Call to Action, UMG Launches Music Industry Mental Health Fund

Universal Music Group and the Music Health Alliance are extending their partnership to launch the Music Industry Mental Health Fund. The move notably comes less than two weeks after Best New Artist winner Chappell Roan called out record labels for not supporting their up-and-coming artists at the 2025 Grammys — where she specifically mentioned healthcare.

The fund aims to “provide comprehensive, high-quality outpatient mental health resources for music industry professionals nationwide,” the Thursday joint press release stated.

Services include mental health counselors, psychiatrists, grants and other resource recommendations. Additionally, both current and former musicians can access the services.

UMG and MHA’s existing four-year collaboration had already afforded nearly 1,000 of their clients more than $12.5 million in healthcare costs.

“Music Health Alliance possesses the comprehensive resources necessary to address the full spectrum of mental health needs for music industry professionals,” MHA founder & CEO Tatum Hauck-Allsep said in a statement. “This includes financial assistance, a continuum of care for both mental and physical health, and wraparound services such as psychiatric support, facilitation of intensive outpatient and inpatient programs, and data collection. MHA’s holistic approach ensures a long-term commitment to the health, well-being and sustainability of the music industry workforce.”

“We have been working on ways to establish a streamlined pathway for mental health access, funding and care planning,” UMG’s chief impact officer Susan Mazo added. “Growing and continuing our partnership with Tatum and the Music Health Alliance was the most natural way to ensure continuous and effective mental health support for anyone working in our industry.”

While not a UMG artist herself, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer did challenge the industry — and the former music exec who criticized her impassioned speech — to better help developing artists get access to healthcare, among other support.

“It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanized to not have health insurance,” Roan shared onstage on Feb. 2. “We got you, but do you got us?”

Since then, many moved musicians have followed her lead in donating $25,000 to the cause — including Charli XCX, Noah Kahan and Sabrina Carpenter.