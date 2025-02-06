Halsey Slams THR for Op-Ed Criticizing Chappell Roan Grammys Speech: ‘I Hope You’re Embarrassed’

Halsey came to Chappell Roan’s defense following The Hollywood Reporter’s viral op-ed calling out the artists Grammys speech.

THR published a column late Wednesday by former former music industry executive Jeff Rabhan called “Chappell Groan: The Misguided Rhetoric of an Instant Industry Insider” where he picked apart Roan’s Grammy win speech that included her calling out music labels. Halsey slammed both the publication and Rabhan in a long post on her Instagram Stories.

“I hope you’re embarrassed of the absolute personal attack that you’ve ran and disguised as critical journalism,” she wrote. “This is so far beneath the standard you should uphold as a publication.”

The singer went on to call Rabhan’s article a “ranting, seething tantrum” that attacked Roan’s Best New Artist acceptance speech calling out labels and holding them to task offering artists better healthcare benefits and a livable wage.

““It’s a game of investment but the investment is towards producing the materials, the person *the ORGANIC MATERIAL* that is producing that product needs access to things like health care. Shocking, I know,” she continued. “If you want to profit off of someone else’s art; that artist should have the basic living means to feel safe enough to create that art.”

In the now viral column, Rabhan – a former A&R executive at Atlantic and Elektra Records – railed against Roan’s accusations during the speech. He called the whole thing “a hackneyed and plagiarized script.”

“If labels are responsible for artists’ wages, health care and overall well-being, where does it end and personal responsibility begin? Should Chris Blackwell put a mint on her pillow and tuck her in at night, too? There is no moral or ethical obligation by any standard that hold labels responsible for the allocation of additional funds beyond advances and royalties,” Rabhan wrote.

Following Roan’s win, the hit artist used her time onstage to again say she felt discouraged coming up pursuing a dream and feeling taken advantage of or not supported by the labels working with her.

“It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and to feel so betrayed by the system and to be so dehumanized to not have healthcare,” she said onstage. “If my label would have prioritized artists’ health, I could have been provided care by a company I was giving everything to.”