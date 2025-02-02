How to Watch the 2025 Grammy Awards

The 2025 Grammys will be a bit different.

As the first major entertainment award show following the LA Wildfires, the Grammy Awards will be raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles while also honoring the first responders who continue to risk their lives to protect others and fight the flames.

The show is hosted for the fifth time by Noah and will feature performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and more.

The 2025 Grammy Awards kick off Sunday and here is how to watch.

What time do the Grammy Awards start?

The Grammy Awards show starts at 8pm ET/5pm PT and runs until 11pm ET/8pm PT. on Sunday, Feb. 2.

What channel is the awards show on?

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS.

Will the Grammy Awards be streaming?

The Grammy Awards will be available to stream on Paramout+ but only to certain tiered subscribers. Those with the Paramount+ with Showtime subscription will be able to watch the show live. People with the Paramout+ Essential subscription will only be able to watch the show starting the following day.

Live.Grammy.com is another option to stream the show. It will provide a multiscreen livestream experience throughout the show.

Who is hosting the show?

For the fifth time in a row, the Grammy Awards will be hosted by former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

Which artists are performing during the show?

Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims and Raye will all perform at the 2025 Grammy Awards.