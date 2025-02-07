Chappell Roan Challenges Music Exec Who Criticized Her Grammys Speech to Match Her Donation to Struggling Artists

In addition to being Best New Artist, Chappell Roan has already made a name for herself by being as outspoken as she is talented. So it should come as no surprise that she has a response to that viral op-ed think piece that criticized her Grammys acceptance speech.

“Mr. Rabhan, I love how in the article you said, ‘Put your money where your mouth is.’ Genius! Let’s link and build together and see if you can do the same,” the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer shared on Instagram early Friday morning. She herself offered $25,000 to “struggling dropped artists.”

Roan’s message came two days after The Hollywood Reporter published a guest column from music executive Jeff Rabhan, harshly titled “Chappell Groan: The Misguided Rhetoric of an Instant Industry Insider.”

In it, Rabhan accused the 26-year-old pop star of being “far too green and uninformed” to speak on controversial matters such as health care and livable wages for developing musicians. He even wrote that “her Grammy speech was a hackneyed and plagiarized script of an artist basking in industry love while broadcasting naïveté and taking aim at the very machine that got her there.”

Naturally, the “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” Grammy winner was not going to let those insults fly after honing her craft for the last decade in order to become an “overnight” success story.

“Will keep everyone updated on the much awaited response! And I will show the receipts of the donations,” Roan continued. “In the meantime, here are some artists that deserve more love and a bigger platform.”

She indeed went on to list four up-and-coming singers’ Spotify pages in order to pay it forward: Hemlocke Springs, Sarah Kinsley, Devon Again and Baby Storme.

Apart from winning Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Roan also performed her hit song “Pink Pony Club” and was nominated for six awards in total on Sunday.

“Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” she famously concluded her speech. Only time will tell.