Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed by New York Coroner

“Triangle of Sadness” star Charlbi Dean’s cause of death has been revealed by the New York City medical examiner.

According to People, a spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed she died of bacterial sepsis.

The actress, whose full name was Charlbi Dean Kriek, died at the age of 32 in August, and at the time of her death all that was released was that she passed from an unexpected and sudden illness.

The sepsis “was a complication from asplenia (the absence of a spleen) due to “remote blunt trauma to her torso,” the spokesperson told People.

The surgery from which the complication arose occurred 10 years before Dean’s death.

The rare disease came from an infectious bacteria known as Capnocytiphaga, which can develop in the mouths of humans as well as dogs and cats. People with autoimmune issues or disorders become more susceptible to bacterial sepsis, but it is not clear if an animal contaminated Dean since the medical examiner has not publicized her full autopsy yet.

Dean portrayed Yaya in Neon’s “Triangle of Sadness” alongside Harris Dickerson from director Ruben Östlund. She played the character of a high-end fashion model who gets the opportunity to be a social media influencer on a cruise for insanely wealthy people. She also appeared in The CW series “Black Lighting” as Syonide, an assassing and daughter of Tobias Whale, the show’s main antagonist.

Other credits of the South African actress and model, who was engaged to male model Luke Volker, include “Porthole” (2018), “An Interview with God” (2018), “Don’t Sleep” (2017), an “Elementary” episode and “Spud” as well as its sequel “Spud 2: The Madness Continues.”

Her model work appeared on the covers of Vogue, Venice Magazine and a campaign with fashion brand Madewell.