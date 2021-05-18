Charles Grodin, an actor known for movies, television, and theater, died Tuesday at the age of 86.

The New York Times reported he had bone marrow cancer.

Grodin had an illustrious career as an entertainer. Moviegoers saw his work in “Rosemary’s Baby,” “The Heartbreak Kid,” “The Great Muppet Caper,” “Beethoven,” and numerous other films over six decades. On television, he acted or appeared as himself in dozens of shows from “Laverne and Shirley” to “Saturday Night Live.” He acted in and produced a handful of Broadway shows, too.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe and won a Primetime Emmy, among other awards. He also wrote a number of books.

Online, his fans and peers mourned his death Tuesday.

“Charles Grodin, a very funny if low-key comic actor, has died. He had a nice role in one of the funniest movies of all time, “Midnight Run.” He also was a good deal older than I realized: 86,” wrote former New York Times columnist Clyde Haberman.

Current Times opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie highlighted that Grodin’s appeal spanned generations, writing, “oh no! i just watched him in THE HEARTBREAK KID. incredible performance.”