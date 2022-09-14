‘Riverdale’ Alum Charles Melton to Star in Todd Haynes’ Next Film ‘May December’

“Riverdale’s” Charles Melton is set to star in the next film from “Carol” director Todd Haynes, a drama titled “May December,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are also attached to star.

Haynes is directing the film based on a script by Samy Burch (with a story by Burch and Alex Mechanik). It’ll be the sixth time that Moore and Haynes have worked together, including on her Oscar-nominated performance in “Far From Heaven.”

“May December” is described as an “exploration of truth” and the impossibility of trying to fully understand another person. The movie follows a woman who 20 years earlier had a notorious tabloid romance with a man who was 23 years younger than her. Now as their twins prepare to graduate high school, a Hollywood actress comes to visit in order to better understand her and portray her in a movie. But their family dynamics begin to unravel with the pressure of the outside gaze, leading the woman’s husband to begin to confront what happened and what it means to be an empty-nester when he’s just 36 years old.

Producing “May December” are Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell of Gloria Sanchez Productions, Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler of Killer Films. Natalie Portman and Sophie Mas will also produce under their MountainA banner. Grant S. Johnson and Tyler W. Konney are producing and fully financing through their respective companies Project Infinity and Taylor and Dodge.

Melton is repped by 111 Media, CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group rep U.S. rights while Rocket Science is handling international sales.

Deadline first reported the news.