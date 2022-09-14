Rebel Wilson Drama ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Acquired by IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “The Almond and the Seahorse,” a drama that marks the first dramatic role for “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson.

“The Almond and the Seahorse” will make its world premiere at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival, and IFC Films has already set its release date for both in theaters and on demand for Dec. 16.

Celyn Jones (“Six Minutes to Midnight,” “The Vanishing”) and cinematographer Tom Stern (“American Sniper”) co-directed the film from a script by playwright Kaite O’Reilly, based on her own play.

Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm, Meera Syal and Jones also star in the film alongside Wilson. Here’s the full synopsis:

“For Gwen (Trine Dyrholm), it’s always 1999. The face in the mirror is unfamiliar and her partner, Toni (Charlotte Gainsbourg), isn’t recognisable to her despite waking up together every day. For Joe (Celyn Jones), his past is coming undone and his partner, Sarah (Rebel Wilson), fears she will be forgotten. A doctor refuses to give up on them, determined not to let them all unravel. ‘The Almond and The Seahorse’ is a funny, poignant and moving story which follows two couples where one partner has survived Traumatic Brain Injury and how it impacts their lives together.”

“The Almond and the Seahorse” is produced by Andy Evans, Alex Ashworth and Sean Marley for Mad As Birds and Alison Brister for REP Productions SF. The film was financed by REP Productions SF alongside Head Gear, Picnik Entertainment, Creative Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales, with funding from the National Lottery.

Executive producers include Laure Vaysse for Harcourt Capital, Bizzy Day and Pauline Burt for Ffilm Cymru Wales Phil Hunt, Compton Ross for Head Gear, Nicola Pearcey for Picnik Entertainment Ltd, with Stephen Kelliher and Yana Georgieva for Bankside Films and Eddie Izzard.

“To have IFC Films as a partner is a stamp of quality for us as their cinematic taste and care is impeccable,” directors Celyn Jones and Tom Stern said in a statement. “We wanted to make a film where the performances could take center stage, underpinned by a unique and daring script about a subject that affects many. It’s a fresh, yet familiar story, with phenomenal performances about people who become broken and then must put the pieces back together again like a precious vase”

The deal for the film was negotiated by Acquisitions Manager for IFC Films, Adam Koehler with WME Independent and Bankside Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

Deadline first reported the news.