Charlie Cox Calls Fan-Favorite Marvel Crossover His Least Favorite ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Episode: ‘I Wasn’t Into It’

“Daredevil: Born Again” star Charlie Cox revealed his least favorite episode of the Disney+ series’ first season — and it is not the one Marvel fans might expect.

In an interview published Tuesday with The Playlist, Cox revealed that the one episode of “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 1 that remained untouched after the series’ well-publicized creative overhaul was its fifth installment, “With Interest.” The episode follows Cox’s Matt Murdock as he stops a New York City bank heist and, in the process of doing so, saves Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur), the father of “Ms. Marvel” hero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

“There was one episode we didn’t change at all. It’s the episode in the bank [“With Interest”], and that was part of the original [shoot],” Cox told The Playlist. “Just for my money, I wasn’t into it. I didn’t like it. It was my least favorite of the episodes, and I kind of pushed back against it as much as I felt was possible.”

Marvel’s original version of “Daredevil: Born Again” was famously scrapped in late 2023 during that year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Original head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were replaced by showrunner Dario Scardapane, and “Loki” Season 2 and “Moon Knight” directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were brought in as its new lead directors.

Marvel did not entirely throw out the “Daredevil: Born Again” episodes that it shot before the overhaul, though. Instead, the studio combined the original footage with new episodes and writing — blending the two versions of the show together in a way that did not turn out to be as seamless as it likely hoped. “With Interest” is the only episode that was spared that treatment. Nonetheless, Cox was not a fan of the standalone installment.

“I said, ‘I don’t believe in a bank heist in 2025,’” Cox recalled. “I really pushed back on the episode, and yet I hear from so many people that they love that episode. So, it just goes to show you just don’t know. It’s so subjective. Everyone’s taste is different.”

As Cox’s latter comments indicate, “With Interest” ended up being one of the most well-received episodes of “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 1. The season, on the whole, received criticism for its uneven tone and its decision to replace legacy characters from Netflix’s “Daredevil,” like Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), with less interesting newcomers.

Fortunately, while he has been open about the creative difficulties that plagued the show early on, Cox had nothing but good things to say about “Daredevil: Born Again” Season 2, which is currently filming in New York. “I don’t want to oversell it. I do happen to think it’s some of the best writing we’ve ever had on this show,” the actor teased. “I think this is going to be a good season.”