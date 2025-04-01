Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ Boss Says Scrapped Season 4 Was ‘Quite Different’ From ‘Born Again’

In 2018, Netflix canceled “Daredevil” after three seasons as Disney took its rights to the Marvel antihero back ahead of the launch of Disney+.

Seven years later, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have returned to the small screen for new adventures in their own series, “Daredevil: Born Again,” which are “quite different” from where Season 3 showrunner Erik Oleson planned to go.

“I’m very excited that the show came back at a different network. It’s so weird. As a showrunner, you’re kind of prepared for your show to be canceled. You’re not necessarily prepared for your studio [to be canceled]. It was a very bizarre thing,” Oleson told TheWrap.

“The Season 4 I had planned was quite different. It was a Typhoid Mary story. It was going to go into a different direction. And then I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline in Season 5,” he continued. “I was starting to plan out future seasons and what we would do, kind of a long arc. And then, of course, Netflix and Marvel broke up because Disney+ wanted Marvel.”

Despite not being a part of the creative team behind “Born Again,” Oleson said he’s thrilled to see his friends from the original series back to work and is cheering them on from the sidelines.

“I have only seen the first episode. I’m behind because I’ve been busy doing [The Bondsman],” he said. “I had dinner with Vincent D’Onofrio a couple of weeks ago, he’s very excited. The cast, all my friends there, that family seemed very excited and they’re already starting another season of that show. So I’m thrilled to hear that family is going to exist and as a fan I’m going to be watching.”

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, “Daredevil: Born Again” sees Deborah Ann Wolf reprising her role as Karen Page, Jon Bernthal returning as Frank Castle, Elden Henson returning as Foggy Nelson, Ayelet Zurer returning as Kingpin’s wife Vanessa Fisk and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye.

New faces who are being brought from the Marvel comics into live action in the series include Nikki James as Kirsten McDuffie and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn and Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala/White Tiger. Michael Gandolfini also portrays Daniel Blake, a young member of Wilson Fisk’s election team.

“Daredevil: Born Again” is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, showrunner Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman and directors Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead. Other directors include Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff and David Boyd.

“Daredevil: Born Again” releases new episodes Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Disney+.