The executive producer of “The Charlie Kirk Show” called on Paramount Wednesday to reinstate the “South Park” Season 27 episode that parodied the late conservative organizer, saying that he “loved that he was featured” and would “want the episode back up.”

Paramount, the parent company of Comedy Central, pulled the episode “Got a Nut” from the network’s linear rotation last week after Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 during a Utah Valley University event. The Season 27 installment parodied Kirk by way of Cartman, who was drawn to resemble the political figure as he railed against woke culture and more. “Got a Nut” is still available to stream on Paramount+.

“As someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in ‘South Park,’” Kolvet said in an X post on Wednesday. “He told me many times. He would want the episode back up.”

Hey @paramountplus, as someone who can speak with some authority on this, Charlie loved that he was featured in South Park. He told me many times. He would want the episode back up. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsway) September 17, 2025

“Got a Nut” aired last month, and while much of the half hour focused on Kristi Noem, a subplot involves Clyde becoming a right-wing influencer, much to Cartman’s chagrin. Throughout the episode, Cartman becomes increasingly mad that more people are spreading anti-feminist and antisemitic rhetoric, which has historically been his thing. As Cartman tries to out-right-wing Clyde, his appearance progressively changes to look more like the late Kirk. The bit culminates with Cartman, drinking protein powder with his hair stylized like Kirk’s, arguing with a college student using a microphone.

Back in July, Kirk told Fox News he “kinda laughed” at the idea that he’d be in the TV series, adding that it “kinda goes to show the cultural impact and resonance that our movement has been able to achieve. I look at this as a badge of honor.”

He went on to say, “We as conservatives need to be able to take a joke.”

“We shouldn’t take ourselves so seriously,” Kirk said at the time. “That’s something that the left has always done, to great detriment to themselves and the movement. Look, they’re professional comedians. They’re probably going to roast me, and I think that’s fine. That’s what it’s all about, being in public life and making a difference.”

Kirk was fatally shot during a public speaking appearance at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. His suspected shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. Robinson was charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.