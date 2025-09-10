Trump, Vance, Newsom Offer Prayers, Condemnation After Charlie Kirk University Shooting

Moments after Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday, politicians began speaking out about the latest instance of public gun violence in America.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM,” President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social.

“Dear God, protect Charlie in his darkest hour,” Vice President JD Vance echoed.

“The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X.

“Prayers for Charlie Kirk. An incredible Christian, American and human being. May the healing hand of Jesus Christ be upon him,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth added.

“Horrific to hear that Charlie Kirk was shot today in Utah. Political violence must be always and totally rejected,” Pete Buttigieg said. “Praying for him and all who may have been injured or impacted.”

“The horrific shooting today at Utah Valley University is reprehensible. Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation,” Nancy Pelosi shared. “All Americans should pray for Charlie Kirk’s recovery and hold the entire UVU community in our hearts as they endure the trauma of this gun violence.”

“We may disagree on the issues, but gun violence has no place in our country,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams wrote. “Our prayers are with Charlie Kirk, his family and everyone else affected by today’s shooting.”

“Political violence has no place in America. This shooting is horrifying, and I’m praying for Charlie Kirk and his family,” New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

Kirk’s condition is currently unclear, but a suspect is reportedly in custody.

“We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University,” FBI Director Kash Patel shared in an update. “Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Videos from the event circulating on social media show the Turning Point USA co-founder and conservative activist falling backward in his seat due to an apparent impact at his neck, with what sounds like a gunshot ringing out. A suspect is in custody, according to Deseret News.

The Orem Police Department and a university spokesperson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.



