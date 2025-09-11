Charlie Kirk Eulogized by Turning Point Colleagues as ‘America’s Greatest Martyr’

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA colleagues mourned the late conservative political leader and organizer with a social media post on Kirk’s personal accounts Thursday.

Eulogizing him as “America’s greatest martyr to the freedom of speech he so adored,” the statement concluded with: “All of us will miss Charlie. None of us will ever forget him.”

Thursday’s statement marked the first made by Turning Point USA, the prominent youth conservative mobilization org Kirk co-founded and toured on college campuses and other events around the country, since confirming his passing midday Wednesday.

“May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving Savior, who suffered and died for Charlie,” they said in a statement at the time. “We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity at this time.”

Read Turning Point USA’s full eulogy below:

Every one of us at Turning Point USA is crushed and devastated by the hateful murder of our founder and guiding light, Charlie Kirk. All of us have lost a leader, a mentor and a friend. Above all, our hearts are with Erika and their two children. Charlie was the ideal husband and the perfect father. Above all else, we ask you to pray for the Kirks after the incomprehensible loss they have suffered.

More than anyone, Charlie believed in the power of argument and good-faith debate to find the truth and die people towards, if not agreement, then at least mutual understanding. Charli was no stranger to threats. He received thousands throughout his life. But he always prioritized reaching as many young Americans as possible over his own personal safety. Now, Charlie has become America’s greatest martyr to the freedom of speech he so adored.

In his 31 years, Charlie lived more than any of us will in a hundred. He had an overwhelming passion for life and a deep belief in his power as an individual to make a difference. With the spirit of a pioneer, Charlie launched Turing Point out of his parents’ garage as an 18-year-old with no money, no name recognition, only a dream. His energy and drive were awe-inspiring, without equal and deeply infectious. Charlie refused to squander a single day of his life. He was a natural builder and problem solver, who loved a challenge and saw every setback as a chance to learn, grow, pray and try again. He was fundamentally decent, always eager to make new friends and allies and to support and defend the ones he had already made. His values were timeless American ones: Honest, forthrightness, duty, loyalty and fair play.

Charlie loved America, its people, its Constitution, its freedom and the limitless good all of them have done for the world. But above all, Charlie lived every day with an overflowing love for eh Christ he knew he would one day get to see. When asked, Charlie said that above all he wished to be remember by his faith. Far more than any political victory, Charlie wanted to see a spiritual revival among America’s youth. He wanted a nation of happy, thriving families who loved God and each other. At his final public speech, just days before his murder, Charlie witness to Christ to an audience of non-believers. Even in his very last moments, Charlie was professing the Gospel. He ran his race well all the way to the end. Now, he goes to his heavenly reward.

Although Charlie is gone, his legacy will endure. He shall not grow old; age shall not weary him. For all time, he will remain the brave young man who inspired tens of millions of Americans to better themselves and take action to better America. All of us will miss Charlie. None of us will ever forget him.

Kirk was shot on Wednesday while speaking at his American Comeback Tour stop at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. He was 31. While Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and FBI Director Kash Patel initially reported two different persons of interest were taken into custody, the real suspect remains at large.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying a “person of interest.”

