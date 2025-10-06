Charlie Sheen Wishes He Was ‘More Available’ to Matthew Perry Before Death: ‘His Orbit Was a Hard One to Penetrate’ | Video

Charlie Sheen wished he would have made himself “more available” to Matthew Perry before the actor’s death.

In an interview on “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” Sheen explained that after reading the “Friends” star’s book he meant to reach out to congratulate him but never got around to it before his death in October 2023.

“I wish that I had stayed in better touch with him or just stayed more available,” Sheen said. “His orbit was a hard one to penetrate, you know, or his ecosystem or whatever. Which isn’t unsurprising because when people need to be insulated to hide or protect the things that they’re doing. The fewer people getting past the velvet rope the better.”

He added: “I read his book, and I read it in a day. I just started it and was like, ‘Okay, I don’t want to do anything else until I finish this.’ And then I wanted to reach out to him. And then, kids and stuff and life, and I was like, ‘Ah, I’ll call him tomorrow … I’ll call him next week.’ But I wanted to just congratulate him and have a laugh about how I was included in his book. There’s one line where he says: ‘Charlie Sheen. I’m going to be just as famous one day.’ And I never got to reach out and, first of all, thank him for that, and congratulate him on the book. And then he, I think, died a month after I read it.”

Play video

Perry was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28, 2023. His cause of death was ruled a ketamine overdose with drowning as a factor. He was 54.

The actor’s death led to five people being charged in connection to his overdose. Jasveen Sangha, a Los Angeles-area drug dealer widely known as “Ketamine Queen,” Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, the actor’s personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and “street dealer” Erik Fleming all pleaded guilty to charges.