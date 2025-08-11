Jennifer Aniston Says ‘Friends’ Cast Did Everything They Could to Help Matthew Perry: ‘I’m Glad He’s Out of That Pain’

Jennifer Aniston opened up about the death of her late “Friends” co-star, Matthew Perry, and his struggles with addiction and substance abuse, stating, “I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

Her comments were featured in an interview published Monday with Vanity Fair. The actress worked with Perry for 10 years on “Friends,” the beloved NBC sitcom that launched them both into full-fledged stardom. In 2021, Aniston reunited with Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for the HBO Max special “Friends: The Reunion.”

Two years later, Perry died in October 2023. It was subsequently reported that he died due to the acute effects of ketamine. Coronary artery disease and the effects of both drowning and buprenorphine were also listed as contributing factors in his death.

“We did everything we could when we could,” Aniston told VF about Perry’s passing, reflecting on collective attempts to get him help for his struggles with addiction. “But it almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight.”

“As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better,” she added. “I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”

The actress previously penned an Instagram tribute in 2023 to her co-star shortly after his passing, writing, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain.” In October 2024, Aniston also commemorated the 1-year anniversary of Perry’s death by sharing a number of photos taken of the two of them together over the years.

In her latest interview, Aniston talked openly about her enduring love of “Friends” and the gratitude she feels for the global, decades-spanning impact it has had on viewers. “If [‘Friends’] was the only thing on my résumé, I would be very happy and blessed,” she shared.